Arts & Extras: Movie documents husband's travels to keep late wife's book alive

In her memoir, Carol Wall wrote about “graciously slipping into Plan B” when one’s ambitions for “Plan A” get thwarted. The book centers on her friendship with and the life lessons she learned from a Kenyan gardener — whose name is changed to Giles Owita in the text — and how that relationship helped her cope with breast cancer.

Fate had a tragic twist in store for her. “Her cancer that she wrote about returned when she was finishing the edits of the book in 2012 and 2013 and she was essentially barely able to finish the book.” In one of her lucid moments toward the end of her life, “she said to me, ‘You take care of our book,’” Phil Wall said.

Carol Wall died at age 63, eight days before USA Today cited her book as one of the best of 2014, alongside works by the likes of Stephen King, J.K. Rowling and Jane Smiley.

“It is a dream interrupted for her and for all of us,” Phil Wall said. “This book was a dream come true for her and something she’d worked for her whole life.”

Footage of Carol Wall appears in the documentary, courtesy of a 2013 Mother’s Day weekend interview Phil Wall did to create a video for the book release. “She nurtured that creative side in me, and she encouraged me to follow storytelling and become a filmmaker.”