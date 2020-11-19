Arts & Extras: Movie documents husband's travels to keep late wife's book alive

Editors from Penguin Random House sent Roanoke author Carol Wall an email in July 2013. The message said that the copy edits to her memoir were ready for review. The publisher needed her to respond to all the comments and questions in seven days.
Her husband, Roanoke attorney Dick Wall, forwarded the email to his son Phil with the added note, “This could be a problem.” Carol Wall’s cancer had reached her brain.
The author’s debut, “Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening,” made it to the press on time, and was greeted in March 2014 by warm reviews in Good Housekeeping, The New York Times, People magazine and Oprah.com — yes, that Oprah. Yet Carol was too sick to promote her book. She died in December of that year.
Her husband went on a book tour in her stead, and Phil Wall, a filmmaker, traveled with his dad. Earlier this month, the resulting movie, “The Book Keepers,” won the Audience Award for Best Documentary and the Jury Award for Best Documentary at the Austin Film Festival in Texas.
“In talking with the people at the festival, they made sure to tell me that it’s a rare thing to win both,” said Phil Wall, 36. “It’s nice to have the industry and the audience agree.”
The movie is “a record of a journey that I took with my dad, who took it upon himself to promote my mom’s first book,” he said. Her book “was expected to be this breakout success for her,” with a massive marketing campaign behind it.
In her memoir, Carol Wall wrote about “graciously slipping into Plan B” when one’s ambitions for “Plan A” get thwarted. The book centers on her friendship with and the life lessons she learned from a Kenyan gardener — whose name is changed to Giles Owita in the text — and how that relationship helped her cope with breast cancer.
Fate had a tragic twist in store for her. “Her cancer that she wrote about returned when she was finishing the edits of the book in 2012 and 2013 and she was essentially barely able to finish the book.” In one of her lucid moments toward the end of her life, “she said to me, ‘You take care of our book,’” Phil Wall said.
Carol Wall died at age 63, eight days before USA Today cited her book as one of the best of 2014, alongside works by the likes of Stephen King, J.K. Rowling and Jane Smiley.
“It is a dream interrupted for her and for all of us,” Phil Wall said. “This book was a dream come true for her and something she’d worked for her whole life.”
Footage of Carol Wall appears in the documentary, courtesy of a 2013 Mother’s Day weekend interview Phil Wall did to create a video for the book release. “She nurtured that creative side in me, and she encouraged me to follow storytelling and become a filmmaker.”
To keep the memoir alive after she could not, Dick Wall attended events across the country in her stead before and after her death. In the movie he refers to shouldering the task of promoting his wife’s writing as “Plan B.”
The film shows how Dick Wall, now 67, develops a charming patter for his presentations, in which he shares his wife’s story and spins the tale of how they met — she was captain of the Radford High School cheerleaders, he was a “hippie” basketball player who made a crucial game-winning shot.
“The Book Keepers” also shares intimate moments in which the elder Wall reflects on the grieving process with his son. For creative people who have wondered what their own legacy might ultimately be, scenes of Carol and Dick Wall collaborating on her book’s final edits will be especially heartwarming and heartbreaking.
“Filming my own life was a challenge, especially because there was no way to understand the narrative thread from the outset,” Phil Wall wrote in an email. “There were many times that I reached for my camera (or whatever I had) on instinct — thinking that something powerful was happening, and understanding that I would have to figure it all out later.
“So, a lot of the moments in the film are times that I felt an emotional shift within myself, or coming from my dad. I think the task of capturing a story helped me stay engaged with the thoughts and feelings at hand, especially when exploring unknown territory. The most painful period came in looking back at those scenes, accepting their truth and wrestling with what it all means from my perspective.”
Wall is still entering the movie in film festivals in the U.S. and abroad in hopes of building buzz for the movie — and his mother’s book. “I would like to screen the book everywhere that my mom’s book was published.”
While he worked on “The Book Keepers,” Phil Wall also put together another documentary, “The Standard,” which was released in September on iTunes. As of Thursday, “The Standard” was ranked #10 in iTunes’ Top 10 list of documentaries. It follows 40 civilian contestants whose numbers swiftly dwindle as they compete in GORUCK Selection, an event that subjects the entrants to 48 hours of nonstop endurance training led by 10 U.S. Special Forces combat veterans.
“It was interesting working on them at the same time, and I think that even though they seem quite different, they actually touch upon similar themes,” Phil Wall wrote.
On the sports film, “We kept it to a small crew, and that allowed for an intimate look at some vulnerable and painful moments. It was really incredible to witness people push themselves so far. Even the ones who quit. It’s an experience that will stay with me,” he wrote. “I was especially interested in showing how the quiet moments are some of the most mentally intense.”
For more about “The Book Keepers,” visit bookkeepers.movie. For more about “The Standard,” visit thestandardfilm.com.
