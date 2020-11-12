Arts & Extras: Southwest Virginia Ballet's 'Nutcracker' goes virtual

“We wanted to bring all the community together and make a showcase of our beautiful region,” Szalay said.

The SVB dancers, per regulations, danced their parts “all with their masks on,” Anderson said. “They performed it multiple times for us, multiple takes, multiple cameras, six cameras including a drone.”

The video will be made available in schools, hospitals and senior communities, Jessee said. Also, through the Roanoke PBS station’s streaming service, the video will be available “to many thousands of people who would not have been able to see ‘The Nutcracker’ even if we were live at the Berglund Center,” she said.

Ticket sales for “The Nutcracker” comprise the bulk of the Roanoke-based nonprofit ballet’s income. SVB is looking to offset that loss by offering sponsorships for the “Nutcracker” broadcast, Jessee said. “We have found that people are craving the arts and that they want to be a part of a success story and that is what we are producing.”

Anderson credited Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon with approaching Blue Ridge PBS about the possibility of filming “The Nutcracker.”