Arts & Extras: Stars explore 'The Shift' in short film from Tech grad turned producer

Expecting the film industry to reopen slowly but surely, she knew a short film would be the easiest way to dive back in. “The least amount of time, the least risk for the virus.” A mutual friend she met through an acting class put her in touch with Tailor. “We chatted, and within about a week and a half, we had an idea, and she wrote it!” Wylie said. “I mean, both of us are Leos, both of us are very aggressive and fast-moving.”

As producer, Wylie also reached out to Trejo and got him involved. “He was also an absolute sweetheart on set.” With Trejo on board, Curran, good friends with Tailor, also joined as co-producer and part of the cast. Tailor directed “The Shift,” and Wylie also appears in it.

Other cast members include Jessica Tuck (“General Hospital,” “True Blood”) and Toni Trucks (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “SEAL Team”). Filming wrapped in early September.

Wylie said the number of heavy hitters in “The Shift” is fantastic, “especially for a short and especially in a pandemic.”

So what is “The Shift”? Essentially, the title refers to how people’s lives changed as the pandemic took hold.