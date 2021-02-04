Arts & Extras: Taubman Museum starts year with new curator, new shows

The Taubman Museum of Art heads into 2021 with a new curator in place and new exhibitions that range in subject matter from 16th-century Flemish tapestries to 20th-century female artists from the American South.
Though Karl Willers, 62, started work as the museum’s new chief curator and deputy director of exhibitions and community engagement in November, he crossed paths with Taubman officials well before he joined the staff.
“It’s wonderful to be here,” Willers said in an interview conducted over Zoom. “It’s an amazing institution.”
A Texas native, Willers has 40 years of experience in curation and museum administration on his resume. After spending seven years as director of the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York, he became an independent curator assembling traveling exhibitions, which is how he first met Taubman Executive Director Cindy Petersen and also his predecessor at the museum, Patrick Shaw Cable.
Hired in September 2018, Cable died of a heart attack in April at age 53, leaving the shocked staff to mourn a career cut short. Cable curated the Taubman’s 2019 special ticketed exhibition “POP Power from Warhol to Koons.”
“I knew Cindy and I knew Patrick, and I knew they really worked well together as a team,” Willers said. “He was a charming man. Such a loss has a huge impact on any institution.”
Willers’ first connection to the Taubman dates to the early 1980s. That’s when he met Joanne Cassullo, a 1978 graduate of Roanoke College who has become a major philanthropic supporter of the arts in the Roanoke Valley. A $1 million gift to her alma mater in 2017 established the college’s Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art.
Cassullo serves on the boards of trustees of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Taubman Museum.
“Joanne has been a lifelong friend,” Willers said. During the time that he was director of the downtown branch of the Whitney Museum, Cassullo came to New York to participate for a year in one of the Whitney’s curatorial fellowships.
Years later, Cassullo introduced Willers to Petersen and Cable so that they could talk to him about exhibitions he was putting together.
I asked Willers if, now that he’s working at the Taubman, the Roanoke museum might get some of his traveling shows. “Maybe! We’ll see,” he said. “Every institution has its way of vetting exhibitions. Even if those individual projects don’t come, a lot of my research and interest in those subjects is probably going to find its way into programming.”
Willers has always had artistic inclinations, but he did not become an art history major until his senior year at the College of Wooster in Ohio. “When I began my undergraduate career I was a pianist, and then I became a math major,” which he said has a lot of connections to music.
“There were two absolutely amazing art historians” on the College of Wooster faculty who channeled his interest toward that topic. He ended up writing his senior thesis about the drawings of Milton Avery, a 20th-century American artist who was a contemporary of abstract expressionists like Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko.
“Milton began to paint very large color field paintings, but he never really departed from recognizable imagery the way the abstract expressionists did,” Willers said. “He was extremely influential among the abstract expressionists for his paint handling and his ability to capture effects of light through pure color.”
Willers has specialized in European and American art created since the French and American revolutions, he said, interests that dovetail with the Taubman’s mission to showcase American art.
“The strengths of the Taubman collection are their late 19th, early 20th-century American art,” he said. “It is one place that it excels, in fact rivals, you could say, any institution around the country.” He referenced the museum’s collection of works by major American realist painter and photographer Thomas Eakins and his family. “It’s the envy of many institutions around the country.”
Willers expressed appreciation for the design of the museum’s building, which was a controversial topic in the years leading up to and immediately following the Taubman’s opening in 2008. “The building itself is something of a landmark, here in the city — really, all over the world,” he said. “People that aren’t familiar with it are always completely enamored of the building.
“As fabulous as it looks as almost a sculptural object, in terms of its functioning as a museum, it’s quite amazing, it’s probably one of the best facilities that I’ve ever worked with, and that's saying a lot, as I did work at the Whitney Museum for many years.”
The Taubman will have a new show opening Saturday, “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection.”
Started in 2002 by Spartanburg, South Carolina, philanthropists Susu and George Johnson, the collection that bears their name specializes in art from the American South. “Central to Their Lives,” a traveling exhibition, provides insight into the obstacles faced by female artists in the traditionally conservative Southern states, and how they overcame barriers imposed by gender, class and race to make contributions to the art world.
“Central to Their Lives” consists of 42 paintings and sculptures spanning the decades from the late 1890s to the early 1960s. The show includes Virginia artists, and has connections to the Taubman’s permanent collection as well as recent programming such as the centennial exhibitions celebrating the career of Roanoke-born sculptor Dorothy Gillespie, Petersen said.
Another new exhibition that opened Jan. 2 at first seems far removed from any Americana theme: an 11 ft. by 12 ft. tapestry that depicts a scene from Homer’s “Iliad.” Flemish artisan Frans Geubels wove the work from wool and silk sometime between 1540 and 1590.
Yet this show has regional ties. The tapestry is on loan from art collectors Daniel and Stephany Hodges. A Salem native, Daniel Hodges worked with the Taubman previously to organize the “Faberge from the Hodges Family Collection” exhibition in 2012.
“He just had it cleaned and conserved in Belgium this past year,” Petersen said, and has made the tapestry available for the Roanoke Valley to see up close.
The Taubman hosted a virtual summer internship with 18 college and graduate students from five universities in which the interns investigated aspects of the tapestry’s craft, history and the mythology it depicts, with the information they produced now printed on the walls of the gallery.
Another new show that opened Jan. 22 involves a collaboration with Historic Smithfield, the museum based in the Blacksburg plantation that belonged to Revolutionary War soldier and slave owner Col. William Preston.
The artifacts in “George Washington Spotlight: In Collaboration with Historic Smithfield” might be in part familiar to longtime Taubman attendees who remember the museum’s 2016 exhibition “A Portrait of George Washington: The Man, The Soldier, and The President,” though some items in the new show have not been displayed at the Taubman before.
This spotlight exhibition focuses on the battle of Yorktown that ended the Revolutionary War, and gives visitors another chance to view the incredibly fine details of 18th-century French artist Louis-Nicolas van Blarenberghe’s paired paintings “Siege of Yorktown” and “Surrender at Yorktown.”