Arts & Extras: Taubman Museum starts year with new curator, new shows

Willers’ first connection to the Taubman dates to the early 1980s. That’s when he met Joanne Cassullo, a 1978 graduate of Roanoke College who has become a major philanthropic supporter of the arts in the Roanoke Valley. A $1 million gift to her alma mater in 2017 established the college’s Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art.

Cassullo serves on the boards of trustees of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Taubman Museum.

“Joanne has been a lifelong friend,” Willers said. During the time that he was director of the downtown branch of the Whitney Museum, Cassullo came to New York to participate for a year in one of the Whitney’s curatorial fellowships.

Years later, Cassullo introduced Willers to Petersen and Cable so that they could talk to him about exhibitions he was putting together.

I asked Willers if, now that he’s working at the Taubman, the Roanoke museum might get some of his traveling shows. “Maybe! We’ll see,” he said. “Every institution has its way of vetting exhibitions. Even if those individual projects don’t come, a lot of my research and interest in those subjects is probably going to find its way into programming.”