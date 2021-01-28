Arts & Extras: Virginia Children's Theatre parts ways with founder

Virginia Children’s Theatre has parted ways with the director and educator who founded the company 12 years ago.
Pat Wilhelms — who led the nonprofit, known then as Roanoke Children’s Theatre, through its first 11 years — declined to comment about the details of the separation.
“My heart and soul will always be with Roanoke Children’s Theatre and I hope in the future that the new artistic director and board members will uphold the integrity and commitment to the youth, families and schools that the theater was founded on,” she wrote.
The nonprofit’s name changed to Virginia Children’s Theatre in 2020. The year before, Wilhelms stepped down as artistic director to become the company’s resident stage director and handed the reins to her hand-picked successor, Brett Roden.
“Please know that our fervent vision is continually focused on honoring the inspirational legacy of Pat Wilhelms for many years to come,” Producing Artistic Director Roden said in a statement. “Additionally, specific details regarding our staff will not be discussed out of respect for their privacy, and because of our legal obligations.”
Although VCT and Wilhelms went separate ways six months ago, many in the Roanoke Valley arts community did not know until early January, when a petition circulating via email and social media criticized VCT for not allowing Wilhelms to stay on through the end of the 2020-21 season.
Written by longtime VCT students and actors Nathan Kellner and Abby Shelton, the petition called Wilhelms the "heart and soul" of the theater and said she was "unjustly removed." Kellner wrote in an email that the petition was sent to VCT leadership Wednesday with 109 signatures.
Wilhelms was originally slated to direct the finale of the 2020-21 season, “The Wizard of Oz,” scheduled for performances Aug. 5-8 at Jefferson Center in Roanoke.
Wilhelms hired Roden, a fellow native of upstate New York, to be the company’s director of education in 2017. At the start of the 2018-19 season, she promoted him to assistant artistic director with the goal that he would take on her duties starting with the 2019-20 season.
Wednesday, VCT spokesperson Lindsay Tolar shared a statement from the nonprofit’s board of directors. The statement asserts that when Roden became producing artistic director, an agreement existed for Wilhelms to stay on as resident stage director for the 2019-20 season, with any future seasons moving forward at Roden’s discretion.
In his statement, Roden praised Wilhelms for guiding the theater through “many years of excellence.”
Virginia Children’s Theatre puts on plays aimed at schoolchildren, with the works they choose to produce almost always based on children’s literature. The plays make use of child and adult performers, including actors who are members of Actors’ Equity Association, the trade’s professional labor union.
When Wilhelms founded the organization in 2008, her office was underneath the seats of the theater in the Taubman Museum of Art. One of the Roanoke Valley’s biggest artistic success stories, Virginia Children’s Theatre moved from home to home as its audiences and programs grew.
Like all other Roanoke Valley nonprofit arts organizations, Virginia Children’s Theatre has had to cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, VCT moved from its own building with guest actor housing at 609 Campbell Ave. S.W. to shared office space at 1321 Third Street S.W.
VCT’s next production will be “Just Like I Wanted” by Rebecca Schlossberg, part of the VCT4TEENS programming aimed at exploring issues faced by teenagers — a program Wilhelms launched in 2010 as RCT4TEENS.
“Just Like I Wanted” examines the effects of teen suicide on the friends, family and teachers left behind. The play will be performed Feb. 25-26 at 7 p.m. in North Cross School’s Fishburn Auditorium. Admission is “pay what you can.” For more information, call 400-7795 or visit http://virginiachildrenstheatre.org.
Endangered artifact in Botetourt
A mid-19th-century book meant for teaching Bible lessons to Black slaves, part of the collection of the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum, made the Virginia Association of Museums’ 2020 Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list.
The museum will receive $250 for having an item place in the top 10. The annual Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program is meant to call attention to the expertise and high cost required for museums to care for artifacts in their collections that shed light on aspects of history and culture that might otherwise go forgotten.
The manual of religious instruction, published in 1857 in Richmond, once belonged to the Price family in Eagle Rock. A statement from the Botetourt historical society asserts that “the existence of such a work recognizes the desire of enslaved persons for religious education, and the determination of established church figures to reach out to the African American enslaved community.”
An expert assessment of repairs needed, including cleaning and rebinding, said that restoration would take “hours of work.”
A mid-19th-century coverlet made by an enslaved woman, part of the collection of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, also made the Top 10 Endangered list.
For more information on the list, visit http://bit.ly/2020Top10Endangered.
For more information on the Botetourt County Historical Society and Museum, visit https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com.