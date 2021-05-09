A CD potpourri

“Discs of Encouragement: an Interactive Art Sculpture” is a public art project at the Alexander Black House & Cultural Center that aims to spread hope and encouragement by having people decorate and share artful messages on repurposed compact discs that spin and shine in the sunlight.

The exhibit will continue through the planned reopening of the museum in early June and as long as people enjoy it.

From the Black House description: “Spring is here and it is time to cautiously emerge from our Covid Cocoons. A new feature in the outdoor art is an interactive art sculpture designed for everyone in the community to be involved. Take if it makes you feel happy; leave one to make others feel happy.”