At the Radford Photo Club’s April meeting, Lucy Gilmore of Radford won the theme challenge, “Graffiti,” with a photo she took of a message in a Blacksburg alley advising us to “Love each other.”
Joyce Sims of Radford won the open category with her photo of a pileated woodpecker in Radford’s Riverview Park.
The club’s next meeting is Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. Retired Roanoke Times photojournalist Gene Dalton will present a program on photojournalism and taking a photo that tells a story. The agenda will also include discussion of upcoming shows and other future events. The photo challenge for May is “Cars.”
The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. You can find the group on Facebook by searching Radford Photo Club (/groups/2056616214622152).
