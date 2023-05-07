Glencoe to host Photo Club exhibit

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will host an exhibit of works by members of the Radford Photo Club from May 12 through June 28.

An opening reception will take place Friday, May 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and coincides with the local “West End Weekend,” a three-day Radford festival centered around art, music, food and community.

The reception and exhibit are free and open to all. Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford.

For more information about the show, go to www.glencoemansion.org. For festival information, visit “West End Weekend” on Facebook or at www.mountaintrotterarts.com.

- The Roanoke Times