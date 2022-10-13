Annual Kendig Awards presented

One of the Roanoke Valley arts community’s longest and most respected traditions took place Tuesday with the annual Perry F. Kendig Awards presentations, at Hollins University.

The Kendig Awards recognize achievement in three categories: Individual Artist; Arts and Cultural Organization; and Individual or Business Arts supporter. Recipients are selected from a slate of proposed nominees who live or work in Roanoke, Botetourt and Franklin counties, Roanoke, Salem and Vinton.

Seth Davis, Mill Mountain Theatre’s resident music director, received the Individual Artist category award. In nearly a decade at MMT, Davis has worked with thousands of children through conservatory classes and stage productions to help them develop their talents and confidence. “Students come to us not sure where they even fit in life,” Davis was quoted in a news announcement about the awards. “Teaching is an opportunity to provide that sense of belonging through music.”

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir received the Arts and Cultural Organization award. The choir provides an artistic and in-depth voice study for children across the Roanoke Valley. The choir appears locally and in annual regional, state, national or international honor performances, and collaborates with the likes of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Opera Roanoke. “We are proud to have served the Roanoke Valley as a world-class choral program for 36 years,” said Susan Smith, chairwoman of the RVCC Board of Directors, who accepted the award on the choir’s behalf.

Roanoke's arts and culture coordinator, Douglas Jackson, won the Individual or Business Arts Supporter Award. Jackson has long been an enthusiastic arts advocate, dedicated to finding ways to make resources accessible and engaging through initiatives such as BOOK CITY, the Parks and Arts program and Roanoke’s Year of the Artist. "The arts are how I was able to get involved in Roanoke and feel a part of the community,” Jackson said in the press announcement. “The arts can give us agency.”

The Kendig Awards program was established in 1985 and coordinated by the former Arts Council of the Blue Ridge. In the wake of that agency’s closure, Hollins and Roanoke College teamed up to continue presenting the annual event. The awards are named for the late Perry F. Kendig, who served as president of Roanoke College from 1963-1975, and was an avid supporter and patron of the arts. Roanoke College and Hollins University co-sponsors the program.

“Roanoke College is happy to again join with Hollins University to present these Kendig Awards, and it is our privilege to carry on the tradition of this event in President Kendig’s name,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr., who joined Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton to present the awards.

Kendig’s sons, Bill Kendig, a 1980 graduate of Roanoke College, and John Kendig, attended Tuesday’s event to represent the family.

“We so appreciate the fact that Roanoke College and Hollins University honor dad with that award,” John Kendig said. “He would love to be here. He would be in his element.”

