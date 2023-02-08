Art Pannonia will present a new exhibit starting Friday, March 3, titled “Swan Song,” by new age satirist Sally Mook. An opening reception will be held that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Sally is one of the original and the most beloved artist of this gallery. She has painted seriously ever since her children grew up, starting with watercolors; now her newest paintings are almost all in oil. Unusual landscapes, playful animals, whimsical characters and fairytale creatures frequently appear in Sally’s art, sometimes with hidden messages. Her works are present in many private and corporate collections, and she has won numerous first prizes at local and national competitions.

Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Swan Song” will run until the end of May. Come and see Sally's new paintings, and take one home if you have an empty wall!

For more information, call 540-552-0336 or visit artpannonia.org.

- Submitted by Judy Garbera