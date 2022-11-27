 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘FROM THE ASHES’

Art Pannonia to open new exhibit Dec. 2

“From the Ashes,” acrylic painting by Erika Nicolson

Art Pannonia will kick off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2, with the opening of “From the Ashes” – a collaborative show featuring works by abstract artist Erika Nicholson and metal sculptor Pris Sears. A meet-the-artist reception will take place that evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

Both Erika and Pris create work which is humorous, whimsical and mostly semi-abstract. Ever since Art Pannonia opened 22 years ago they have produced new displays for us biannually. These two artists are some of the most beloved and best sellers of this gallery, for students as well as for serious art collectors. It is one of the highlights of my life to design and hang the Nicholson-Sears show, and I hope the public, friends and family will come to enjoy the Christmas spirit and their beautiful art! The show will run from December until the end of February 2023.

Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in downtown Blacksburg, and the gallery is open seven days a week. To learn more, visit www.artpannonia.org or call 540-552-0336

- Submitted by Judy Garbera

