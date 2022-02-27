Art Pannonia to open Pippi Miller exhibit

Art Pannonia will host a new gallery show titled “Moments in the Perpetual Wild” featuring works by digital artist Pippi Miller.

An opening reception will take place Friday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Miller graduated from Hollins University, majoring in business and art. From her freshman year she became fascinated with photography and darkroom techniques. In the following years she took all available courses in film and digital technologies. After graduation she did commercial photography. Now she manages Miller off Main Street Galleries, the first such establishment in Blacksburg founded by her father Robert Miller.

Miller grew up in the New River Valley, surrounded by fine art and beautiful nature. Combining creative art, commercial design and photo applications, Miller has become an accomplished artist and printmaker.

This is the second exhibition of this artist in our gallery. I still remember the lively reception we had for her in 2015, soon after her baby son Kolton was born. Please come to the opening reception and see her new work. There will be surprises!

Art Pannonia Gallery is at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. For information, call 552-0336 or email artpannonia1@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Judy Garbera