Arts center's new gallery walk series starts June 19

The first ever Floyd Gallery Walk is set to begin on Sunday, June 19, from noon to 4 p.m. and will include 11 different participating galleries. The Floyd Center for the Arts is incredibly excited to announce this new community event which will be held every third Sunday from June to October. Future dates will be July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

People are encouraged to tour through the participating galleries and take in all the beautiful and unique art they represent. Brochures will be available at each site, including a “passport” that will collect stamps from each gallery. Once you’ve been to at least five galleries per walk, you may drop off your passport at the center to be entered into a raffle for a basket full of art goodies from the galleries!

Brochures and passports will be available at all sites, and will include information and images so people can plan out where they’d like to stop. The participants include: A New Leaf Gallery, Bell Gallery, Blind Cat Studio, Earth Dance Jewelry & Gems, The Floyd Center for the Arts, Jeanie O’Neill Gallery, Little River Studio and Gallery, The Maggie Gallery, New Mountain Mercantile, Phoenix Hardwoods and Troika Crafts.

The Floyd Gallery Walk is set to be an annual series of events to celebrate the diverse and small arts businesses in our area. Please plan to walk with us each month to see how the arts at each location are changing and evolving. A food truck will be present at the Floyd Center for the Arts each month, so make sure to stop by for lunch!

The center is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, half-mile south of the stoplight on Route 8. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about The Floyd Center for the Arts or the Gallery Walk, go to FloydArtCenter.org or call 540-745-2784.

- Submitted by Victoria Javier