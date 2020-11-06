Arts & Extras: 2020 Kendig Award nominees announced

Playwright, director and actor Todd Ristau, creator of the No Shame Theatre community performance venues and founder and director of the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University.

Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College, run by director Talia Logan, which has exhibited community shows that engage artists throughout the region, such as the Roanoke Valley Reef and the Paper Bloom Project.

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, led by Kim Davidson, which has performed in such venues as Carnegie Hall and Canterbury Cathedral.

The Smith Mountain Arts Council, established in 1989, which fosters and showcases art and artists around Smith Mountain Lake.

Nonprofit music venue 3rd Street Coffeehouse, run by volunteers in the lower level of Trinity Methodist Church at Third Street and Mountain Avenue in Southwest Roanoke, which has for years offered pay-as-you-will events.

Pat Wilhelms, founder in 2008 of Roanoke Children’s Theatre, now Virginia Children’s Theatre, who before then was director of education and outreach at Mill Mountain Theatre.