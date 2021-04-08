Arts & Extras: Art grows from nature in outdoor sculpture 'Hedgerow'

“They’ll all be leaning on each other, holding each other up, and that will create a large fence kind of form,” Brouwer said. “The groundskeepers of the conservancy will mow around that area but not under the locust trees. Things will grow up in it, vines and small trees and shrubs, and create eventually what will look like a natural hedgerow.”

Cut-out shapes of animals like foxes, bears and hawks, as well as leaves and stars, will be attached to the locust logs, to make it look as if they are “caught in the hedgerow,” Brouwer said.

Bowles, who maintains a home on the property, hails from California — he and his cousins inherited the land that they ended up giving to the university. An art collector who has guest-curated shows for the university art museum, Bowles described the cutout additions as an “homage to the wildlife of Selu” and the entire artistic statement of the piece as “art and nature being integrated.”