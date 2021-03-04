Arts & Extras: Beautiful images at Roanoke's Taubman Museum depict unbearable destruction of the Earth

Moss Arts Center curator-at-large Margo Crutchfield set a formidable challenge for herself as she assembled the “Unbearable Beauty” exhibition.
“It was a really difficult exhibition to organize,” she said. “What’s happening in terms of man’s impact on our planet is so huge as a subject matter that I was totally overwhelmed.”
At times, she succumbed to a feeling that, “Oh my God, this is so depressing, how can I even move forward,” she said. “When you are researching everything that’s going on in terms of the assault on our planet, from climate change to animal extinction to pollution of the oceans to the calving of glaciers, it’s urgent and it’s dire.”
She made a decision that, for the show to work for her and for visitors, the pieces it showcased needed to be arresting in their beauty, even though the subjects portrayed were upsetting and frightening.
“The exhibition evolved in terms of deciding to use beauty as a counterpoint,” she said. “It was the only way I could deal with it. It was the only way that I could see presenting material that would not kill all of us with it, that would be palatable to viewers.”
Even having made that choice, the scale of the task was still daunting. “Out of all of that, I decide to just narrow it down to five themes and five artists,” Crutchfield said. “The motivating factor was selecting artists who created visually stunning work that also spoke to the issues.”
Three of the artists are photographers, one is a filmmaker and one is a musician.
Edward Burtynsky, an internationally acclaimed Canadian photographer, has made it his mission to show the large-scale ways that industry has transformed and damaged nature. He often takes high-altitude shots that cause places like oil fields and strip mines to appear almost like abstract designs.
“He is such a master and has such a profilic body of work,” Crutchfield said.
An exhibition of Burtynsky’s photographs of oil industry landscapes was displayed at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke in 2012.
The other two photographers in “Unbearable Beauty” are both based in Seattle. Exploring conservation issues, Daniel Beltrá’s images have chronicled oil spills and the deforestation of the Amazon. Chris Jordan’s photos demonstrate the waste that results from mass consumption, which he achieves by arranging compositions out of thousands of discarded phones, circuit boards and other such materials.
The founder of the Earth Vision Institute, scientist and filmmaker James Balog has been documenting the planet’s disappearing glaciers. He took footage of the largest glacier calving event ever caught on film, in which a chunk of ice the size of Manhattan Island broke away from a Greenland glacier and thunderously came apart. Video of that event is part of “Unbearable Beauty.”
Maine sound artist Steve Norton delved into scientific archives to collect recordings of the sounds made by extinct species of birds and frogs. Poignantly, he wove their chirps and calls into a sound installation, “Requiem,” that plays in the show.
Norton isn’t known in the art world. “The way I found him was through science museums,” Crutchfield said.
The large artworks in “Unbearable Beauty” take up all the Moss Art Center’s galleries, allowing plenty of room for contemplation.
“It sort of seduces you at first and draws you into the subject matter,” Crutchfield said, and then, “the bitter reality of what it comments upon is revealed.”
The second floor corridor displays a related exhibition, “Towards a Better Future,” focusing on “efforts to combat what’s being done,” with an emphasis on Virginia Tech research. “It’s a nice complement to the main gallery exhibition,” Crutchfield said.
“Unbearable Beauty” will be on display through April 24 in the Moss Art Center in Blacksburg. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, email mossartscenter@vt.edu or visit https://artscenter.vt.edu/.
Show on Shenandoah
The VALLT Gallery, a newcomer to the Roanoke art scene at 1111 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., will hold a reception for “The Show” from 7-9 p.m. Friday. “The Show” highlights regional emerging artists. Masks are required and social distancing rules must be followed. The exhibition may be visited by appointment only until March 26. For more information email enterthevallt@gmail.com.