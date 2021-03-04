Arts & Extras: Beautiful images at Roanoke's Taubman Museum depict unbearable destruction of the Earth

Moss Arts Center curator-at-large Margo Crutchfield set a formidable challenge for herself as she assembled the “Unbearable Beauty” exhibition.

“It was a really difficult exhibition to organize,” she said. “What’s happening in terms of man’s impact on our planet is so huge as a subject matter that I was totally overwhelmed.”

At times, she succumbed to a feeling that, “Oh my God, this is so depressing, how can I even move forward,” she said. “When you are researching everything that’s going on in terms of the assault on our planet, from climate change to animal extinction to pollution of the oceans to the calving of glaciers, it’s urgent and it’s dire.”

She made a decision that, for the show to work for her and for visitors, the pieces it showcased needed to be arresting in their beauty, even though the subjects portrayed were upsetting and frightening.

“The exhibition evolved in terms of deciding to use beauty as a counterpoint,” she said. “It was the only way I could deal with it. It was the only way that I could see presenting material that would not kill all of us with it, that would be palatable to viewers.”