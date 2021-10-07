Arts & Extras: Helmets crash and snakes fly at science museum

“It’s really important for us to give kids exposure to the tools that are used in microbe research,” Hopkins said.

Founded by the National Science Foundation, the microorganisms display grew from research into the effects of various microscopic entities on songbirds, conducted by Tech biological sciences professor Dana Hawley.

The new Virginia Tech exhibitions supply information about and photos of the scientists who contributed.

Upstairs, the experiments get even more dramatic.

Sporting (pun intended) an on-the-nose title, “Virginia Tech Helmet Lab” ties into, naturally, the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, which conducts impact tests to determine the effectiveness of sports helmets.

“The kids all flock to this one, because they can identify with it,” Hopkins said. A machine allows visitors to crank two football helmets apart and choose the speed at which they will crash together. A display nearby explains the labs star rating system for helmet safety.

Before the helmet lab, there was no place for testing, said Phyllis Newbill, the associate director of education networks for Virginia Tech’s Center for Educational Networks and Impacts.