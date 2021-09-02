Arts & Extras: Late New York surrealist gets first solo show

Later, she photographed his paintings and wrote catalogs of his works, and ended up in possession of his art after his death in 1984.

“He was a very good friend. He was a mentor. He was empathetic with people,” she said. “I felt I owed him a debt of gratitude because I was struggling in school and he encouraged me: ‘Why don’t you take art history? You could write about my paintings.’ I never really took that very seriously, and I don’t consider myself a professional art historian or anything, but it changed the trajectory of my life.”

Kargl, 69, has lived in Roanoke since 1988. While working as a nurse in Salem, she enrolled in the design program at Virginia Western Community College, with an aim toward assembling a book about Nield’s life and art. A mutual friend put her in touch with Logan. At first Kargl simply had questions about how best to preserve an art collection. Plans for the show grew from there.

Though Nield had a small following during his lifetime, and gained occasional major commissions and media attention, he never broke into New York’s gallery system. Instead of pursuing a big break, he preferred to paint.

“He was never well known, and unfortunately died young,” Kargl said. “He deserved his 15 minutes, like everybody else,” Kargl said.