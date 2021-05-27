Arts & Extras: Museum explores 250 years (plus 1) of Botetourt County history

There are also several Botetourt-made antique rifles. “They are absolutely fantastic because they have so much to the level of detail on them,” Webb said.

Though the Botetourt show takes up galleries on two floors, and some space on the stairway that links them, “it’s really just the surface of what’s still out there,” Webb said. “There’s still so much to be uncovered and researched.”

As just one example, the show features three paintings of Botetourt landscapes by Irish immigrant Michael O’Connor, who had settled in Buchanan with his wife in 1870. “He’s a just an untrained folk artist,” Webb said. “This stuff is really beautiful in terms of detail.”

O’Connor is known to have painted four such scenes, but the whereabouts of the fourth painting are, for now, a mystery. Webb said that the museum is hopeful that someone will come forward and say, “I own that!”

In a bit of synchronicity, Lynsey Allie, museum manager for the Historical Society of Western Virginia, was hired in April as the Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum’s new executive director, a part-time position. Even before that announcement, Allie was working with both historical societies.