Arts & Extras: New Roanoke art gallery sets out to showcase emerging artists

The VALLT is a new gallery inside a former industrial building in northwest Roanoke that has a mission to give emerging artists space to shine.
The gallery has been holding private art exhibitions since September but began a more public outreach with its newest show, titled simply “The Show,” which displays a variety of artworks and even framed poems from 20 artists. Curated by the gallery’s six co-directors, “The Show” is the first VALLT exhibition that was open to outside submissions.
A couple of participants, such as Catawba-based embroidery artist Simone Paterson, are familiar names in the regional art scene, but several are exhibiting for the first time.
“This work feels really different from what is normally shown in Roanoke,” said Roanoke artist and VALLT Executive Director Lacey Leonard. “There’s a lot of portraits, there’s a lot of dark subject matter. It definitely pulled out some of the feelings I think that people had in 2020. It’s a much more emotional show than I think a lot of people were used to seeing.”
The thematic consistencies didn’t result from any restrictions placed on what artists could submit, said Casey McGirt, VALLT’s advocacy director. “The purpose to was to allow people just to show whatever they wanted to.”
The co-directors describe VALLT as a venue intended to encourage the professional development and exhibition of emerging artists, with a focus on promoting creations by woman, Black, indigenous, nonbinary, queer and trans artists. Leonard, 27, and McGirt, 26, plan to set up VALLT as a nonprofit organization.
Other VALLT co-directors are poets Ashley Rhame and Emily Green and artists Lauren Browning and Alex Foster.
Leonard and her husband, Andrew Franklin, who are both artists, rented the space along Shenandoah Avenue Northwest in June, and soon decided that it should serve more purpose than their personal studio.
Working with Roanoke photographer McGirt, Leonard reached a conclusion that the Roanoke art scene needs a place that showcases newer artists and artists from marginalized communities, and those who cannot afford to pay monthly rent at an established gallery.
“I’ve noticed a trend in the Roanoke community that most of the spaces are either white-owned or they’re owned by men. So, you know, that’s really important in terms of who owns the space, and who gets to use it,” Leonard said. “There’s also a lot of galleries around Roanoke where you pay to use the space,” which can shut out new artists who don’t have disposable income.
Operating VALLT as a nonprofit could mean that the group would have funding to donate things like art supplies and frames to aspiring artists, McGirt said.
The VALLT lies inside a building at 1111 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., owned by contractor and craftsman Adam Moore, that was once home to the Southwestern Virginia Second Harvest Food Bank.
“The Show” at the VALLT Gallery may be visited by appointment only until March 26. Admission is free. For more information email enterthevallt@gmail.com.
Art sought for bus shelters
Roanoke has put out a call for teams of artists to create and contribute work that will be made part of four new bus shelters in the Loudoun-Melrose and Melrose-Rugby neighborhoods. In partnership with Valley Metro, the city intends to build these shelters with custom details including artistic elements that reflect the theme of “diversity, visibility and possibility.” The designs will involve community participation. Proposals are due 2 p.m. April 12. To download a copy of the city’s request for proposals, which contains detailed specifications and instructions, visit http://bit.ly/NWBusArt.
What tomorrow means to teens
Alexander/Heath Contemporary gallery and Community High School of Arts and Academics in Roanoke are collaborating on a new exhibition called “Visions of Tomorrow” that asks Roanoke Valley teenagers ages 14-19 to respond to the question “What does ‘tomorrow’ mean to you?” In addition to visual art, submissions involving poetry reading, music or other types of performance are encouraged. Up to three works can be submitted for consideration by the April 30 deadline. The show will open with a reception May 7. For more information contact Community High School faculty member Warren Fry at 345-1688 or warren@communityhigh.net.