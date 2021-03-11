Arts & Extras: New Roanoke art gallery sets out to showcase emerging artists

The VALLT is a new gallery inside a former industrial building in northwest Roanoke that has a mission to give emerging artists space to shine.

The gallery has been holding private art exhibitions since September but began a more public outreach with its newest show, titled simply “The Show,” which displays a variety of artworks and even framed poems from 20 artists. Curated by the gallery’s six co-directors, “The Show” is the first VALLT exhibition that was open to outside submissions.

A couple of participants, such as Catawba-based embroidery artist Simone Paterson, are familiar names in the regional art scene, but several are exhibiting for the first time.

“This work feels really different from what is normally shown in Roanoke,” said Roanoke artist and VALLT Executive Director Lacey Leonard. “There’s a lot of portraits, there’s a lot of dark subject matter. It definitely pulled out some of the feelings I think that people had in 2020. It’s a much more emotional show than I think a lot of people were used to seeing.”

The thematic consistencies didn’t result from any restrictions placed on what artists could submit, said Casey McGirt, VALLT’s advocacy director. “The purpose to was to allow people just to show whatever they wanted to.”