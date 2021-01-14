Arts & Extras: Pop-up gallery brings new color to southeast Roanoke

A Roanoke native, Parcell has wanted to be an artist for as long as she can remember. “I have always been drawn to create to process my emotions and experiences in life.”

The 21 paintings in her show are centered on the vulnerability of the human experience, she wrote. The works are for sale, ranging in price from $100 to $3,500.

She prefers working in loose brushstrokes that she leaves visible, a style she arrived at through a long process of trial and error. “I am able to reach my best flow state and the most catharsis with my current focus. I mainly paint very large scale, expressionist portraits and figures, and occasionally animal portraits as well.”

The pop-up gallery will likely remain through the early part of February. Though it could take place in a different location, on March 5, Parcell intends to open exhibitions by two Roanoke woodturning artists, Nick Shelton and Jonny Weaver. Parcell is Weaver’s granddaughter.

“My grandfather has now almost completely lost his vision unfortunately and had to retire his craft,” she wrote. “So I look forward to doing this retrospective for him.”