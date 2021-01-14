Arts & Extras: Pop-up gallery brings new color to southeast Roanoke

In a rare example of pandemic conditions sparking a positive change, an empty structure in southeast Roanoke that once housed a transmission shop has transformed, at least through January, into an art gallery.
Roanoke artist Sarah K. Parcell, 26, has set up a pop-up solo exhibition of large-scale portraits, titled “NAKED,” within the building at 1318 Riverland Road S.E., which was also once the location of a bank.
“It is notoriously difficult in the art world to get gallery representation or exhibitions,” Parcell wrote in an email interview. “It is even more difficult living in a small town where the local opportunities for solo exhibitions are sparse. I want to help bring those opportunities to the Roanoke Valley and provide space for artists to display their work to the public as much as possible.”
Opening a gallery of any kind in the COVID-19-affected economic climate could seem like a huge risk, but it’s that very climate that gave Parcell’s venture urgency.
“I have been working as a full time artist for several years now, but the pandemic put a lot of stress on my family,” she wrote. Her husband, Zack Parcell, works in real estate. “Us both being self-employed and commission-based is challenging. Our son also just turned one year old in November, and he has been a huge inspiration for me to work harder and take bigger risks and to just be the best version of myself.”
A Roanoke native, Parcell has wanted to be an artist for as long as she can remember. “I have always been drawn to create to process my emotions and experiences in life.”
The 21 paintings in her show are centered on the vulnerability of the human experience, she wrote. The works are for sale, ranging in price from $100 to $3,500.
She prefers working in loose brushstrokes that she leaves visible, a style she arrived at through a long process of trial and error. “I am able to reach my best flow state and the most catharsis with my current focus. I mainly paint very large scale, expressionist portraits and figures, and occasionally animal portraits as well.”
The pop-up gallery will likely remain through the early part of February. Though it could take place in a different location, on March 5, Parcell intends to open exhibitions by two Roanoke woodturning artists, Nick Shelton and Jonny Weaver. Parcell is Weaver’s granddaughter.
“My grandfather has now almost completely lost his vision unfortunately and had to retire his craft,” she wrote. “So I look forward to doing this retrospective for him.”
As for her own art, she has big goals in 2021, including putting more effort into making mid-sized pieces, she wrote. “I will be creating more work than previous years and I will be more daring with my color palette.”
“NAKED” can only be visited in person by appointment. For more information, email contact@sarahparcell.com or visit sarahparcell.com.