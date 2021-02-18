Arts & Extras: Radford University museum invites art fans to gawk at collection treasures

With the new show “ARTGAWK,” the Radford University Art Museum is flaunting what it’s got.

Drawn from the museum’s collection, “ARTGAWK” features pieces by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Francisco Goya, Gustave Dore, James Abbott McNeill Whistler and many more internationally acclaimed masters, as well as intriguing works from regional artists.

A prime example of the latter serves as the show’s centerpiece. Radford University class of ’57 graduate Wanda Prillaman, an art teacher and watercolorist, co-founded Piedmont Arts in Martinsville. In the 2000s, she set out to paint a panoramic view of the Radford campus that when completed would have been 99 feet long — but she finished only the first 33-foot panel before her death in 2014.

The panorama, which stands upright and is two-sided, in some instances shows the fronts and backs of buildings, but in other instances a building shown on one side of the painting is represented on the other side by structures that used to stand in that spot but were torn down. As an example, a view of Muse Hall on one side is supplanted by the old Founder’s Hall on the other side.