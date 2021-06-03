Arts & Extras: Roanoke County dance school celebrates 55 years

Students of Ardell Stone School of Dancing in Roanoke County will mark two milestones Saturday when they take the stage at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

The recitals celebrate the for-profit school’s 55th anniversary. They also denote the school’s return to Roanoke’s Berglund Center after navigating the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year.

“I don’t think I’ve really stopped to think about either of those,” said Lynn Stone Hungate, the school’s owner and director.

Neither landmark was foremost in her mind. She kept her focus on giving her students a chance to perform. “When everything was shutting down, and everything was stopping, my motivation was, we’re having a recital. We’re not letting these kids down, they need something to look forward to, something to work for.”

True to that maxim, the school did not cancel its 2020 recital, but held it outdoors at Dr Pepper Park. “I created a show in two weeks when I found a window that I could have parents come watch,” Hungate said.

