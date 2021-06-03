Arts & Extras: Roanoke County dance school celebrates 55 years

Students of Ardell Stone School of Dancing in Roanoke County will mark two milestones Saturday when they take the stage at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.
The recitals celebrate the for-profit school’s 55th anniversary. They also denote the school’s return to Roanoke’s Berglund Center after navigating the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year.
“I don’t think I’ve really stopped to think about either of those,” said Lynn Stone Hungate, the school’s owner and director.
Neither landmark was foremost in her mind. She kept her focus on giving her students a chance to perform. “When everything was shutting down, and everything was stopping, my motivation was, we’re having a recital. We’re not letting these kids down, they need something to look forward to, something to work for.”
True to that maxim, the school did not cancel its 2020 recital, but held it outdoors at Dr Pepper Park. “I created a show in two weeks when I found a window that I could have parents come watch,” Hungate said.
“Last March, we livestreamed classes for six hours a day and kept it going,” she said. “This entire school year, we’ve been able to have girls back in the studio dancing. We had Zoom options available when needed. We taped off the floor, 6 feet apart. We taped the barres. We staggered class time. We kept it going the entire school year with no issues so that is a blessing.”
Hungate’s mother, Ardell Stone, founded the school in 1966, at first offering ballet and tap lessons at the Cave Spring Lions Club. In 1980, she moved to a studio on Old Cave Spring Road, where the school has remained since, expanding to fill the entire building and at last taking over ownership.
“I retired last year,” Ardell Stone said. She misses working with children, she said, but she praised the work her daughter is doing, “organizing the recital, and ordering the costumes, just doing everything.”
Over the decades, the Ardell Stone School has become a venerable Roanoke Valley institution. It’s not uncommon for a student to enroll at age 3, stay through high school, and in some cases even return after college to teach, as Hungate herself did after graduating from James Madison University in 1991.
In fact, the school’s office manager, Katrina Clyburn, who is retiring after 20 years with the company, joined the team after her daughter spent childhood through graduation dancing there. “So I guess the kind of overriding theme is that we’re very much a family,” Hungate said.
About 250 students attend the school, and all will take part in the recital, split into two shows. Some of the youngest students will only dance in the 2 p.m. show, and a different set will dance in the 7 p.m. show, a standard practice with multiple dance shows involving young children.