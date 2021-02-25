Arts & Extras: Roanoke County native does his own stunts in new streaming show

The other co-hosts are Michelle Lee, who has done stunt work for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and James Houston, a martial artist and longtime friend of McNeil’s.

“James and I met at Radford University,” McNeil said. “We had the same kung fu teacher.” Houston, who has television producing ambitions, at present lives in South Carolina and owns Allstate insurance agencies in three states.

Houston and McNeil dreamed up the idea for “Stars, Stunts, Action” and began trying to get it made even before McNeil moved to Los Angeles in 2010. “We started putting this together out of Roanoke,” McNeil said, generating several incarnations “before we finally caught someone’s attention and got an investor.”

McNeil has familiarity with the classic trope of the aspiring actor waiting tables between auditions. Early trips to Hollywood to set up interviews for this TV show were “literally paid with Olive Garden tips,” he said.