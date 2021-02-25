Arts & Extras: Roanoke County native does his own stunts in new streaming show

A man on a roaring motorcycle did one gravity-defying loop after another inside a spherical cage while Roanoke County native Jason McNeil stood in the cage’s center.
Without slowing, the motorcycle rider snatched the sunglasses from McNeil’s face, causing a wide-eyed double-take.
The man on the motorcycle was Monte Perlin, a Hollywood stuntman with a career extending back to the mid-’80s. Perlin, who specializes in motorbike stunts, doubled for Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”
The shade-snatching happens on screen in “Stars, Stunts, Action,” a six-episode TV show available on Tubi TV, a free streaming service (which means you’ll have to watch ads). Each episode is a brisk, breezy 22 minutes, with an occasional dash of juvenile humor. McNeil is one of four co-hosts.
A 2000 graduate of Radford University, and a contributor to The Roanoke Times’ Neighbors section from 2001 to 2006, McNeil has had a career of his own in movie acting and stunts starting in the mid-2000s, so it’s not as if an amateur stood in the ring. Well, sphere.
Nonetheless, “I wouldn’t do that. That’s crazy, man,” quipped McNeil’s co-host and fellow stuntman Anthony De Longis.
De Longis’ comment was deeply tongue-in-cheek, as his own credits include teaching actors like Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford to wield a bullwhip for “Batman Returns” and “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” respectively.
The other co-hosts are Michelle Lee, who has done stunt work for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and James Houston, a martial artist and longtime friend of McNeil’s.
“James and I met at Radford University,” McNeil said. “We had the same kung fu teacher.” Houston, who has television producing ambitions, at present lives in South Carolina and owns Allstate insurance agencies in three states.
Houston and McNeil dreamed up the idea for “Stars, Stunts, Action” and began trying to get it made even before McNeil moved to Los Angeles in 2010. “We started putting this together out of Roanoke,” McNeil said, generating several incarnations “before we finally caught someone’s attention and got an investor.”
McNeil has familiarity with the classic trope of the aspiring actor waiting tables between auditions. Early trips to Hollywood to set up interviews for this TV show were “literally paid with Olive Garden tips,” he said.
A freelance writer whose articles have appeared in magazines like “Inside Kung-fu” and “Black Belt,” McNeil described his show as “basically the TV version of what I was doing as an entertainment features writer. I’d be backstage hanging out with someone or I’d get sent to a movie set, or I’d be hanging out with stunt guys,” and while observing the action in progress, “I don’t want to sit and watch. I want to do it. If somebody’s jumping off a building, I’m like, well, show me how.”
The first episode opens with the hosts visiting Rick Seaman, a professional stunt driver whose credits start with the 1973 James Bond film “Live and Let Die.” Seaman explains the trick to making cars spin out the way you see in movies — basically, use the emergency brake, but with finesse. Then he choreographs a chase scene with obstacles, and each host gives it a spin.
Later in the same episode comes a big get for the fledgling show, an interview with Martin Kove, perhaps best known as as the villainous sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo in the 1984 smash hit “The Karate Kid” — whose star has re-risen in a major way since he reprised his role in “Cobra Kai,” a sequel series that became a Netflix phenomenon in 2020.
“We got super-lucky,” McNeil said. “We shot this a couple of years ago.”
After the interview, viewers are treated to the curious but entertaining sight of De Longis and Kove target practicing in the desert with Old West-style six-shooters. Kove is “really into Westerns. He loves cowboy stuff,” McNeil said.
During another episode, the crew takes a quick detour to spy as McNeil does a magazine photo shoot with none other than Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk.
“We didn’t really interview Lou. That was just a target of opportunity,” McNeil said.
A body builder who bears more than a slight resemblance to Fabio, the famed cover model for romance novels, McNeil stands 6-foot-1. During the photo shoot with Ferrigno, “my head was even with his shoulder,” McNeil said. “He was not the Hulk for nothing. They just hired him because he was the size and shape of the Hulk and painted him green.”
“Stars, Stunts, Action” is also available on Apple TV. The England-based studio that co-produced the show, Bazooka Bunny, wants to make more episodes. “We are putting together season two now,” McNeil said.