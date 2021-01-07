Arts & Extras: Roanoke was frequent port of call for 'Gilligan's Island' star

About a year later, when her manager stepped down to pursue a project with a different actor, Wells asked Carter if he’d take the job. He agreed to do it.

Wells had a book deal that was meant to tie into the 50th anniversary of “Gilligan’s Island,” but the project, so to speak, ran aground. Carter, familiar with Stinson’s sense of humor, thought that he might be able to authentically capture Wells’ personality, something that previous candidates had proved unable to do.

Stinson had meetings with Wells at a cabin in Fairy Stone Park to work on the book. He and the actress clicked. “I decided right away that I would write this in her voice,” Stinson said. “I wanted it to read like she was talking to you.” He also described long phone conversations with her where he typed as she talked. “I really was sort of like a stenographer.”

Though much of the book was aimed at girls, at a signing event he attended with Wells at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York, “every single person who showed up was male,” Stinson said with a laugh. “It was a big audience and they just lined up.”

In 2015, Carter moved to California to better handle the growing workload from managing Wells. “Thanks to Dawn, I was able to make it out to Los Angeles,” he said.