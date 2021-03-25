Arts & Extras: Roanoke's Jefferson Center displays 'A Perfect Balance'

Prominent graduates such as banking executive Warner Dalhouse, the late philanthropist Rosalie Krisch Shaftman and the late Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick Sr. campaigned to see the building preserved rather than demolished. Fitzpatrick established the Jefferson Center Foundation, which saw the building through to its current status as a major performance venue for the region.

“I just have been so impressed with the people who took it on in those early years, to make sure that it actually took place,” Branch said,

In 1993, the former high school reopened as office space for nonprofits. The final piece of a $15 million renovation locked into place in 2001, when the completed Shaftman Performance Hall reopened for its first concert, performed by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

Contemplating what she might contribute to the Jefferson Center, “I thought the thing that I do might well be the thing that would best serve the center,” Branch said.

Thinking about all the organizations housed at the center, she wondered, “How can I come up with a sculpture that would fairly and suitably represent everyone? And that’s when I thought, well, rather than trying to depict a specific organization or activity that happens here, I would go for the idea of the balance and the beauty that the whole organization has created.”