Arts & Extras: Roanoke's Market Gallery has new home

“This person,” Alessi said, indicating Glover, “and some other very dear souls rolled up their sleeves and out of a neglected, sort of empty building just made something happen over there.”

“It is a wonderful thing that a whole bunch of people have stewarded along,” Glover said.

However, with the Salem Avenue building going up for sale, the gallery needed to move, the artists said.

If the Market Gallery couldn’t find a new location downtown, it likely wasn’t going to continue. However, there turned out to be an empty space close by — within the same block, in fact, on the Campbell Avenue side, next to Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery, across from Center in the Square.

Franklin County artist Donna Essig, another gallery member, called Alessi “instrumental in making the move happen,” but Alessi focused on Glover’s contributions.

“Ann came in and measured everything and built a scale model of how she wanted the gallery to be and where she wanted walls to be,” Alessi said. “She worked with Spectrum Design, and they came up with the plan. And so all of this, you know, was her.”

Glover demurred, saying she didn’t want to be given credit for a group effort.