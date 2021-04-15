Arts & Extras: Roanoke's Market Gallery has new home

The oldest active art gallery in downtown Roanoke has a new home.
In fact, the Market Gallery has been open in its new location at 22 Campbell Ave. S.E. — former site of a hookah bar called Rotana Cafe — since the summer, though with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, it’s possible that not many have noticed.
“Right now, it’s just good to be here,” said Roanoke artist Val Alessi, one of the gallery’s longtime members. “The thought of losing it was enough to get everybody excited enough to say we can do this again.”
The Market Gallery is approaching its 20th anniversary. Run by an artist cooperative that currently has 32 members, the gallery started out on the top floor of what’s now 202 Social House by the Roanoke Market Square. At present that very floor is occupied by a different artist group, Gallery 202 Studios.
The Market Gallery held an opening celebration in December 2002. A number of artists who were members at the beginning are still taking part today, including Elaine Fleck, a Roanoke painter and mosaic artist, and Ann Glover — who, much to her amusement, is perhaps best known in town as the creator of “Trojan Dog,” the large sculpture of a toy dog that sits in front of Roanoke Fire Station 7 on Memorial Avenue Southwest.
In 2006, the Market Gallery moved to 23 Salem Ave. across Wall Street from the Roanoke City Market Building, where it became a downtown fixture.
“This person,” Alessi said, indicating Glover, “and some other very dear souls rolled up their sleeves and out of a neglected, sort of empty building just made something happen over there.”
“It is a wonderful thing that a whole bunch of people have stewarded along,” Glover said.
However, with the Salem Avenue building going up for sale, the gallery needed to move, the artists said.
If the Market Gallery couldn’t find a new location downtown, it likely wasn’t going to continue. However, there turned out to be an empty space close by — within the same block, in fact, on the Campbell Avenue side, next to Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery, across from Center in the Square.
Franklin County artist Donna Essig, another gallery member, called Alessi “instrumental in making the move happen,” but Alessi focused on Glover’s contributions.
“Ann came in and measured everything and built a scale model of how she wanted the gallery to be and where she wanted walls to be,” Alessi said. “She worked with Spectrum Design, and they came up with the plan. And so all of this, you know, was her.”
Glover demurred, saying she didn’t want to be given credit for a group effort.
The new gallery offers about the same amount of wall space for display as the Salem Avenue location did, but it allows the artists more control over lighting conditions than they had before.
The co-op is adding a classroom, overseen by Roanoke County artist and teacher Gina Louthian-Stanley, who is “working on a program of different media workshops that we’re going to be doing here, so that’s exciting,” Glover said.
The artworks for sale in the gallery range from $25 to about $3,500. Hours of operation are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information call 342-1177 or visit marketgalleryroanoke.com or the Market Gallery page on Facebook.
Young playwright showcase
Saturday at 7 p.m., Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke will livestream “Write Stuff!” on the company’s YouTube channel. Organized by MMT’s new director of education, Victoria Buck, “Write Stuff!” is comprised of short plays written by regional middle and high school students, and brought to life by actors in the Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory program for youth. For more information, visit millmountain.org/production/write-stuff-2021/.
In December, when Mill Mountain announced the lineup for the theater’s 2021 performance season, the identity of one of the plays was withheld. Earlier this month, MMT spilled the secret: If all goes according to plan, “Legally Blonde,” the multiple Tony Award-nominated musical based on the hit 2001 comedy that starred Reese Witherspoon, will be the show performed Sept. 22-Oct. 17 on MMT’s Trinkle Mainstage. For more information visit millmountain.org.