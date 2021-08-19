Arts & Extras: Sidewalk Art Show award renamed to honor Roanoke sculptor and teacher

The Taubman Museum of Art has renamed a longtime sculpture award to honor the memory of a beloved Roanoke artist and teacher.

When the Sidewalk Art Show returns Saturday to downtown Roanoke as an in-person festival, the museum will for the first time bestow the J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award on one of the participating artists.

Geer died in June 2020 of natural causes at her Roanoke home. She was 75. Many whom she left behind in the Roanoke arts community and beyond saw her as a mentor and role model.

“Gail Geer was well known in our community as an artist that really expressed her vision through through stone,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman. “Education was close to her heart. She actually taught at the museum, evening classes for adults, Saturday classes for children, jewelry-making as well as soapstone animal carving.”

A New York native, Geer had the itch to pursue art from a young age, but life, and her mother, had other plans. “Her mother told her she needed to go to school for something more practical, so she became a nurse,” said Geer’s daughter, Criis Chagnon, 52. “She was a brilliant nurse, very good at it, loved doing it, but there was always this little tickle in the back of her that wanted to be an artist.”