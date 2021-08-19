Arts & Extras: Sidewalk Art Show award renamed to honor Roanoke sculptor and teacher

The Taubman Museum of Art has renamed a longtime sculpture award to honor the memory of a beloved Roanoke artist and teacher.
When the Sidewalk Art Show returns Saturday to downtown Roanoke as an in-person festival, the museum will for the first time bestow the J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award on one of the participating artists.
Geer died in June 2020 of natural causes at her Roanoke home. She was 75. Many whom she left behind in the Roanoke arts community and beyond saw her as a mentor and role model.
“Gail Geer was well known in our community as an artist that really expressed her vision through through stone,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman. “Education was close to her heart. She actually taught at the museum, evening classes for adults, Saturday classes for children, jewelry-making as well as soapstone animal carving.”
A New York native, Geer had the itch to pursue art from a young age, but life, and her mother, had other plans. “Her mother told her she needed to go to school for something more practical, so she became a nurse,” said Geer’s daughter, Criis Chagnon, 52. “She was a brilliant nurse, very good at it, loved doing it, but there was always this little tickle in the back of her that wanted to be an artist.”
Geer, nee Kellogg, met David, her husband of 48 years, while she still lived in New York. In the mid-’80s the couple came to the Roanoke Valley. David worked as an engineer for General Electric, and Gail became a school nurse for Roanoke City Public Schools.
Then in her 40s, Geer had an encounter with destiny that she later referred to as “the divine intervention.” A woman at her church had a daughter who was teaching a sculpture class at Virginia Western Community College.
“She went to this class, and it was what she’d always been looking for,” Chagnon said. “She started working in stone with that class and never looked back. That was in about 1988, so she had a good 25-year career as a stone carver.”
Bears were Geer’s favorite subject — “She’d look at a stone and say, ‘It’s a bear.’ Of course it’s a bear,” Chagnon said with a laugh — but her choice of shapes to carve included a range of animals and human figures, and she also worked in bronze and made jewelry. “She typically stayed in the range of what either she could carry, or my dad and I could carry for her.”
Tuesday, after arriving at the Roanoke airport from San Antonio, U.S. Air Force E6 Technical Sgt. Martina MooreTerry recalled her first meeting with Geer, when she was a student at Hurt Park Elementary and Geer was a school nurse who also taught art classes.
“She saw something in me where she actually let me come along and be somewhat of an apprentice with her,” said MooreTerry, 30. “As she started teaching classes to other elementary schools, as I got older, I could kind of go in and assist her with teaching those classes.”
Geer became a mentor to MooreTerry in more matters than art. When MooreTerry graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Geer “really supported me with the opportunities that the Air Force was going to allow me.” MooreTerry described Geer as an advocate for education opportunities, and a source of warm energy and light.
As for the Sidewalk Art Show, Geer started showing and selling her work there in the late 1980s and kept it up until she couldn’t anymore. Whatever the East Coast shows were that Geer planned to take part in during a given year, she always saved the date for the Sidewalk Art Show.
“She loves sitting there,” Chagnon said. “She loved talking to the people about her work. She’d always bring tools and pieces of rough stone to talk about how to do it. Also, the kids from the schools that took her art classes or the kids who knew her as their nurse would come to the show to see her.”
David Geer supported his wife in her artistic career. “He was the mule. He was the one who, you know, carried most of the stuff,” Chagnon said. He also kept track of inventory and maintained Geer’s website, where Changon also has sculpture on display. He preceded his wife in death by four years.
“David always helped her set up,” Petersen said. “They were always in the same place on the grass in the Wells Fargo tower area.”
The couple’s family has endowed the newly renamed sculpture award and further intend with their gift “to foster youth arts education in our region,” Petersen said.
Geer herself in 2002 won the award that now bears her name.
The Sidewalk Art Show will look just about exactly like it did pre-COVID-19 shutdown, with tents featuring arts and crafts from more than 100 artists, many local, some from as far away as California and Florida.
A planned celebration of Geer’s life during the show has been postponed, with the new date yet to be determined, Chagnon said.