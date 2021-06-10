Arts & Extras: Taubman closes out exhibit of Mindy Lam's couture jewelry and gowns

Couture jewelry maker Mindy Lam hand-weaves her creations out of wire, and she never seems to stop working.

Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen witnessed Lam in action prior to the museum’s Women’s Luncheon fundraising event last month.

“She was here early,” parked in the back of the museum, Petersen said. “I rounded the corner at 8 o’clock in the morning,” and Lam was sitting in her car, weaving more wire together to finish a brooch. She told Petersen, “I still have two hours!”

In a talk she gave during the fundraiser, Lam said that about 20 years ago, during a period of long illness, her sister handed her wire and beads to thread together as a way of distracting herself from the pain. She started out intending to make a necklace, and ended up hand-weaving a full-blown camisole.

A Hong Kong native now based in Maryland, Lam became widely celebrated in the world of high fashion for her clutches, jewelry and accessories that look as delicate as lace but are handmade using 14-karat gold wire, semi-precious stones and Swarovski crystals.

Saturday and Sunday will be the final days to see “Opulence and Fantasy: Couture Gowns and Jewelry of Mindy Lam,” an exhibition the artist created specifically for the Taubman Museum of Art.