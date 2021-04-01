Arts & Extras: Virginia Children's Theatre in Roanoke goes full Broadway in upcoming season

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’re helping Virginia Children’s Theatre strike a new key in their upcoming shows.
“The Addams Family” will open the Roanoke-based nonprofit’s 2021-22 season during an appropriately ooky October booking at Jefferson Center — all assuming the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings have sufficiently loosened by then.
Both “The Addams Family” and the production that follows, “Cinderella,” will be the full Broadway musical adaptations. The shows mark a departure of sorts for VCT, which in all its past seasons has mainly selected plays that are adaptations of books written for children.
“I’m trying to get out of VCT sort of being in a box of just offering ‘theater for young audiences’ shows,” said Brett Roden, VCT’s producing artistic director. “We want to be more than ‘the children’s theater.’ We want to be a theater for everyone, for all ages, all the way up to grandparents, all the way down to age 3.”
The nonprofit, founded under the name Roanoke Children’s Theatre in 2008 by original artistic director Pat Wilhelms, rebranded as Virginia Children’s Theatre in 2020. The broadening of source material constitutes furtherance of that rebranding, Roden said.
Of course, VCT intends to entertain young audiences, and the penultimate performance of the season, “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” will be geared especially for children. Planned for April 2022, “Madagascar” will go on tour.
“We have a bold new season planned for everyone, probably the biggest season that we’ve ever undertaken,” Roden said.
Meanwhile, as a direct consequence of the pandemic, VCT has yet to perform the bulk of its current season. The company’s next play will be “Mary Poppins Jr.,” performed at 6 p.m. April 9 and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 10, outdoors in the Scottish Rite courtyard at 622 Campbell Ave. S.W. Tickets are $10, or $30 for families.
In May will come “Out of the Shadows,” a touring VCT4TEENS production meant to spark conversations about coping with mental illness.
The VCT4TEENS program aims to put on plays that address sensitive subjects that affect teenager’s lives, accompanied by discussions with health professionals. The VCT4TEENS play in the 2021-22 season will be “Just Like I Wanted,” which examines the effects of suicide on those left behind.
Both “Out of the Shadows” and “Just Like I Wanted” will be presented in partnership with Tudor House, a nonprofit started by the family of Louis Tudor, a well-known Roanoke restaurateur and swim coach who died by suicide in July.
Tudor House is dedicated to a mission of suicide prevention as well as providing education and support for those affected by the issue.
Roden praised the new organization’s efforts. “We’re super excited for that to be hopefully an ongoing partnership,” he said.
The schedule of the 2021-22 season anticipates a return to conditions approaching normalcy.
“Hopefully after the summer, you know, a huge chunk of our community will be vaccinated,” Roden said. He expects there will still be protocols in place to help ensure the safety of the audience. “I’m sure that will mean temperature checks, a vaccination card to verify that you’ve gotten your vaccine. I’m sure that will mean social distancing, all of those same protocols.”
If worse comes to worst, VCT will reconfigure its plans to put on outdoor performances, as the theater company did in 2020-21. “If we’re not able to be back in the theater in the fall, we just did a whole year of outdoor theater. If we had to bring a production outside, it wouldn’t be the same show, but we could make it happen,” Roden said.
Outdoor arts wanted
The Hahn Horticulture Garden of Virginia Tech is calling for students, art teachers, artists and artist groups to submit proposals for the upcoming Simply Elemental 2021 outdoor art exhibition, which will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. With any media permissible, materials need not be permanent but will need to endure for the duration of the show. The deadline to submit is April 15. For more information visit www.hahngarden.vt.edu/elemental/.
Boggle for literacy
In lieu of its usual Scrabble tournament, Blue Ridge Literacy in Roanoke will hold an online Boggle tournament fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 using Zoom. The Boggle game involves finding as many words as possible within a randomly scrambled grid of 16 letters before a timer runs out. Registration is $25. Team sponsorships are available for $150-$300. For more information, call 265-9339, email info@brlit.org or visit www.blueridgeliteracy.org/boggle.