Arts & Extras: Virginia Children's Theatre in Roanoke goes full Broadway in upcoming season

The schedule of the 2021-22 season anticipates a return to conditions approaching normalcy.

“Hopefully after the summer, you know, a huge chunk of our community will be vaccinated,” Roden said. He expects there will still be protocols in place to help ensure the safety of the audience. “I’m sure that will mean temperature checks, a vaccination card to verify that you’ve gotten your vaccine. I’m sure that will mean social distancing, all of those same protocols.”

If worse comes to worst, VCT will reconfigure its plans to put on outdoor performances, as the theater company did in 2020-21. “If we’re not able to be back in the theater in the fall, we just did a whole year of outdoor theater. If we had to bring a production outside, it wouldn’t be the same show, but we could make it happen,” Roden said.

Outdoor arts wanted

The Hahn Horticulture Garden of Virginia Tech is calling for students, art teachers, artists and artist groups to submit proposals for the upcoming Simply Elemental 2021 outdoor art exhibition, which will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 30. With any media permissible, materials need not be permanent but will need to endure for the duration of the show. The deadline to submit is April 15. For more information visit www.hahngarden.vt.edu/elemental/.