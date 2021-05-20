Arts & Extras: Washington and Lee students go up the wall in livestreamed dance concert

LEXINGTON — Zach Baldridge switched places with another dancer and walked up the outside wall of Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center.
About 20 feet away, a third dancer walked in sync with him as her own steel rope pulled her up the wall. Between the two of them, and about 20 feet farther up, a fourth dancer hung upside down.
Soon after, the three dancers on the wall swung toward each other and gripped hands in a triangular formation — a striking pose that appeared to take strenuous effort to maintain, even briefly.
The piece was one of two choreographed by Baldridge for a concert to be put on by aerial dance students on the side of Washington and Lee’s Wilson Hall. One of their performances will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m. Friday at go.wlu.edu/wlu-aerial-dance-live. Should you happen to miss the livestreams, excerpts from the performances will be archived at go.wlu.edu/wlu-aerial-dance.
W&L dance professor Jenefer Davies oversaw Tuesday’s rehearsal, the first one in which her aerial dance students had a chance to work with the professional rigging company that controlled the raising and lowering of the steel cables. Clad in harnesses, about a dozen students took to the wall in groups of twos and threes, testing out choreography they had previously rehearsed indoors.
Davies first delved into aerial ballet in 2002, when she was director of Roanoke Ballet Theatre. As the founder of the dance program at W&L, she went on to literally write the book on the topic — “Aerial Dance: A Guide to Dance with Rope and Harness,” published in 2017.
“Well, somebody had to do it,” she said with a laugh.
She teaches outdoor aerial dance at W&L once every four years, mainly because of the expense involved in contracting the outdoor rigging and professional operators. Indoors, she teaches rope and harness, aerial silks and bungee dance.
The outdoor aerial performance is happening on its regular schedule, and not as a result of COVID-19 restrictions starting to lift. “We lucked into the pandemic winding down. I’m supposed to be on sabbatical until September, but I came back because this was the year to do it. I was like, ‘Please let me teach aerial dance!’” Davies said.
The dance program continued through the pandemic. “It’s a tribute to the resiliency of students that the dance program really continued as usual. There were 6-foot boxes taped on the floor that they had to dance in, and those boxes were spread apart 6 feet from other boxes. Of course wearing masks while you rehearse, it is challenging.
“I think the other challenging thing for the dance program was that you know most dance involves more than one person, especially like when you're talking about choreography,” she said.
Baldridge, 23, a junior from Buena Vista working on a combined chemistry and engineering major, developed an obsession with breakdancing after taking his first dance class at the start of his sophomore year. “That’s what got me into breakdancing. I started doing that on my own time after that class.”
“He’s fearless,” Davies said.“He’s our quadruple flip guy.”
About his piece that uses four dancers, “it’s mostly just experimental,” Baldridge said, exploring “what shapes and things can we make while we’re up there?”
The rehearsal had its share of mishaps. At one point, a dancer’s hair got coiled around the steel cable she was harnessed to, with Davies helping to unwind the strands once she was lowered to the sidewalk.
Angela Tu, a freshman from Ohio, and Charlotte Peete, a freshman from Richmond, who have 30 years of ballet experience between them, had a graceful aerial routine worked out full of leaps and twirls that made use of their ballet background.
Tu, who plans to major in Chinese and business, said she had never tried aerial dance before. “I thought it would be interesting to see how my ballet technique transferred to the wall.”
Peete, contemplating a major in either math or engineering, said that she chose to enroll at W&L in part because the aerial ballet class caught her eye.
Runa King, a senior from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after rehearsing a routine she was part of, talked to Davies about adjusting the height of the cable to provide more slack for the maneuvers her group needed to perform.
Four years ago she went with Davies on a trip to England, where she got to try out aerial dance for the first time. A geology and politics double major with a dance minor, she was grateful for the chance to take the outdoor rope and harness class before she graduates.