Arts & Extras: Washington and Lee students go up the wall in livestreamed dance concert

LEXINGTON — Zach Baldridge switched places with another dancer and walked up the outside wall of Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center.

About 20 feet away, a third dancer walked in sync with him as her own steel rope pulled her up the wall. Between the two of them, and about 20 feet farther up, a fourth dancer hung upside down.

Soon after, the three dancers on the wall swung toward each other and gripped hands in a triangular formation — a striking pose that appeared to take strenuous effort to maintain, even briefly.

The piece was one of two choreographed by Baldridge for a concert to be put on by aerial dance students on the side of Washington and Lee’s Wilson Hall. One of their performances will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m. Friday at go.wlu.edu/wlu-aerial-dance-live. Should you happen to miss the livestreams, excerpts from the performances will be archived at go.wlu.edu/wlu-aerial-dance.

W&L dance professor Jenefer Davies oversaw Tuesday’s rehearsal, the first one in which her aerial dance students had a chance to work with the professional rigging company that controlled the raising and lowering of the steel cables. Clad in harnesses, about a dozen students took to the wall in groups of twos and threes, testing out choreography they had previously rehearsed indoors.