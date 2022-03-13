Award-winning photographer to present at Radford Photo Club March meeting

Adi Ben-Senior of Radford will give a presentation on night photography at the March 17 meeting of the Radford Photo Club. The meeting will be at the Radford Public Library at 6 p.m. Anyone with an interest in photography is welcome to attend.

Ben-Senior has been a professional photographer for 30 years, including for the Israeli Navy Forces and for the Hebrew nature journal, Teva Ha’dvarim.

He has had solo exhibits at Israel’s national museum with a show of black and white images titled “Transparent Faces,” and at the Gallerina Arts Gallery of Tel Aviv with a show sponsored by Teva Ha’dvarim titled “Around the World in a Coffee Cup.” Numerous international awards include first place from Kodak and the Cultural Center Dunare de Jos Galati in Romania.

Ben-Senior has taught at photo institutions and clubs and guided groups on photographic journeys, including to the Arctic circle of Lapland Finland.

The presentation will be followed by an opportunity to take night photos, so dress warmly and bring a camera, tripod, flashlight and batteries.

Learn more about Adi Ben-Senior at https://www.facebook.com/adi.photo.spot.

- Submitted by Susan Trulove