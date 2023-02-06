At the January meeting of the Radford Photo Club, Deborah Ring of Radford won the club’s January challenge, “Food,” with a photo of the birthday cake she prepared for her horse, Awesome Gal.

Linda Waggaman of Radford won the open theme category with a photo of her grandchildren in an apparently out-of-control Barbie car.

“Thanksgiving was a time for the cousins to all get together,” Waggaman wrote in an email. “Maddie was willing to share her Barbie car, but Coen, the driver, didn’t seem too happy with his driving. No collision, just ended in a rolling stop.”

The club’s next meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. The subject will be "Street Photography." There will also be a presentation the topic by professional photographer Adi Ben Senior.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. You can learn more about the club by searching “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook. Email inquiries can be directed to Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com or Lucy Gilmore at lucyg.gilmore@gmail.com

- The Roanoke Times