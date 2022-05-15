 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black and white photography topic at Radford Photo Club

MacroImageByCharlesLynch

Charles Lynch will speak about black and white photography at the Radford Photo Club meeting on May 19.

 Charles Lynch photo

Charles Lynch of Radford, longtime member of the Radford Photo Club, will discuss black and white photography at the club’s May 19 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library.

As a follow-up to the March meeting about night photography, at 5:15 p.m., Adi Ben Senior will answer questions about night photography and offer suggestions for people who bring their photos, either prints or on a computer.

Radford Photo Club, which includes professional and amateur photographers from across the New River Valley, meets monthly at Radford Public Library. Programs, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more by searching for Radford Photo Club on Facebook or emailing trulovesusan@gmail.com.

— Submitted by Susan Trulove

