Blacksburg Farmers Market invaded by PWC columns

Tense moments greeted vendors and visitors to the Blacksburg Farmers Market early Saturday morning [May 14]. Two 8-foot-tall white forms positioned on the periphery of Roanoke Street and Draper Road seemed to be communicating with a third at the center of the site near the stage.

Motive and origin unknown, the objects were reminiscent of the introduction to the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The potential threat slowly transformed to a benign stalemate as more people arrived. No aggressive sound or movement was detected, except for the slight rotation of the columns when touched by children. Aspiring graduates began to use the white obelisks as background for photos, highlighting the stature of their caps and gowns.

The individual expression of form was unmistakable, but the use of these objects was unknown. Someone in the crowd asked, “What do they mean?” A vendor replied, “No idea, but I like that one. It makes me happy.”

Before the market opened, a poster arrived with a brief synopsis of the column presence. The strange visitors are landmark installations from the third phase of the Prince William County Eco-Park Learning Center project. The visit is a test of the column installation system as part of the third phase of a research work titled “The Didactic Landscape.”

The applied research content of the project runs parallel with undergraduate education. The exhibited columns were produced by first-year architecture students Phillip Becher, Stella Shin, Jennifer Colebrook and Jonathan Chamblee. The experience was initiated with sketches, followed by Styrofoam and wood prototypes processed on conventional machines. The prototypes were analyzed and refined with digital software, interspersed with hand-drawing. After evaluating alternatives, the columns were produced utilizing robotic technology as part of the Center for Design Research.

The columns present a happy message from academia to the social incubator of the Farmers Market.

— Submitted by Robert Dunay, FAIA, ACSA Distinguished Professor, T.A. Carter Professor of Architecture, Director, Center for Design Research