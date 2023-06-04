The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation is hosting a new exhibit this summer titled “Visions of Blacksburg.”

The show will run from June 9 to July 28 in the Alexander Black House main galleries.

The exhibit offers a visual history through photographs and maps.

“I am excited to share some iconic and some not so well-known images of the town,” said BMCF curator Janean Williams in a news release. “These photographs are a window into a century of change.”

In addition to photos, the exhibition includes historical maps of Blacksburg, as well as Montgomery County beginning in 1789.

Two events have been scheduled in conjunction with the exhibit. On Friday, June 16, from 7 to 8 p.m., enjoy a performance by local musician Jim Lloyd. Lloyd is also a music teacher, banjo historian and radio host who specializes in old-time and bluegrass. On Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m., Dr. W. Cully Hession, professor of biological systems engineering at Virginia Tech, will give a talk on streams and water sources in Blacksburg. The events are free and open to the public.

The Alexander Black House is located at 204 Draper Road SW in Blacksburg. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

To learn more, go to www.blacksburgmuseum.org or contact Janean Williams at jlwilliams@blacksburghistory.org.