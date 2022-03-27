Call to artists issued for annual Simply Elemental exhibit

The Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech invites you to join the Simply Elemental outdoor art exhibit for 2022.

Simply Elemental is the Hahn Garden’s annual outdoor show that features works integrated along the garden paths, plantings and trees within the garden.

The dates for this year’s exhibit are July 30 to Oct. 2. Installation will be July 28 and 29, and an opening reception is planned for Aug. 7.

Artists, groups of artists, art teachers and students working in any media are invited to submit a proposal with a conceptual design for consideration by a jury.

The deadline for submission is May 1. Artists will be notified about the jury’s selections on May 9.

Because this is an exhibit of relatively short duration, materials used in the pieces can be non-permanent, but need to hold up to outdoor conditions for a minimum of eight weeks.

Thanks to generous sponsorship, the following awards will be presented:

People’s Choice Award: Blacksburg Regional Art Association $100 and New River Art and Fiber gift certificate for $100.

Most Whimsical: Original Frameworks gift certificate for framing up to $200.

Most Creative Use of Materials: Miller Off Main gift certificate for framing up to $200.

Hahn Garden Staff Choice: New River Art and Fiber gift certificate $200.

Art for consideration will be reviewed and selected using the following guidelines:

Uses the garden setting to advantage.

Makes a strong visual impact.

Non-harmful to the horticulture garden and its plants.

Appropriate to a family-friendly setting.

Requires no maintenance during the exhibit.

Installed in a secure and safe manner.

Safe for the public.

Leaves no permanent impact on the garden.

To submit, you will need:

A photograph, sketch or concept image of your proposed work to upload.

A detailed text description of art for the review committee (you may type in the form or upload).

An artist’s biography paragraph to type or upload; this should describe you and your art passions.

An artist’s statement to type or upload; this should describe your proposed work.

To access the submission form, type the following URL into the address field of your search engine – https://forms.gle/ict2PChQaBrKcSHz7.

For more information or questions, please contact the Hahn Garden at vtgarden@vt.edu.

- Submitted by Blacksburg Regional Art Association