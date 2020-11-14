Community: Applications now open to nominate endangered artifacts

The Virginia Association of Museums is currently accepting applications for its annual Top 10 Endangered Artifacts Program. Applications close on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The Endangered Artifacts Program seeks “to create awareness of the importance of Virginia’s museums and historic sites and the unique historic, cultural and artistic items in their care,” according to the VAM website.

Among the honorees in recent years have been several from the New River Valley area, including:

The Wilderness Road Regional Museum’s “Registry of Free Blacks 1855-1864 and Witness Book 1871-1876”;

An early 1900s Odd Fellows ceremonial collar from The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation; and

A 1904 woman’s driver’s permit from the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Foundation and Museum in Wytheville.

The 2020 program has a theme of conserving diversity, and seeks nominations that reflect Virginia's underrepresented communities, such as native populations, enslaved persons and immigrant groups. In addition to being located in the commonwealth, nominating organizations must be institutional members in good standing of VAM.