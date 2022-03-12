Creative hub: New Roanoke venue Verses centered on arts, community

A new spot is emerging on Kirk Avenue Southwest’s 100 block, a collaborative space for art, poetry, music and other performances, coffee and retail.

It’s all in a room with a capacity of about 50 — Verses Listening Lounge & Collaborative Center.

“It’s a very intimate setting,” proprietor Toya Jones said in an interview last month. “That’s what we’re looking forward to. Me personally, I like more intimate settings that put artists up close and in person to you.”

Jones, who most recently has run her Morning Brew Coffee Co. at the Taubman Museum of Art, is collaborating with an old friend and fellow poetry aficionado, Bryan Hancock, to launch the venture. Hancock, who writes, records and performs as Harvest Blaque, will seek out and book the entertainment at Jones’ venue.

“We’re excited to see different voices rise up and do what they do,” Hancock said. “We’ve been eight years in the game as far as having people connect and build community through poetry. That’ll continue.”

Specifically, Hancock has organized and Jones has frequently hosted Soul Sessions, a live poetry, spoken word and music event in Roanoke. As Jones’ contract to run the food and beverage space at the Taubman wound down, she sought a new venue to keep things going for Soul Sessions. But it is not strictly about musical performance, Jones stressed.

“I’d been searching for a space for several other things,” said Jones, who plans to locate Morning Brew elsewhere in the city. “Then Bryan came in [the shop] and we just started like chopping it up. I mainly wanted to have a space for Soul Sessions, being that I couldn’t have it at Morning Brew anymore.”

They further developed their ideas after an outdoor poetry and cookout last July. Jones fed the people, and Hancock organized the entertainment.

“Putting those things in the blender, we saw the numbers of so many people coming to speak and share their art and who they were, unapologetically,” Hancock said. “We thought, we should be doing this all the time. This is what this town needs — a creative place that they can go and find out who they are, as far as their artistry. I think Toya, for one, wanted to forward and support that. So our visions aligned on that as well.”

They envisioned a hub at Verses for a wide collection of artists, with a retail area for painters, photographers and the like to sell their work, she said. Soon, she’ll be selling food there.

Jones, whose food business history in Roanoke includes The Dojo Grill food truck and The Vatican Bistro restaurant, said that a partly-closed, cubicle-shaped space in the corner at Verses inspired the idea to create a food truck indoors.

“That was going to be our retail store, but … it hit me, I could totally have a food truck in that space and operate the restaurant out of that — decorate the outside like a food truck and have people come up to the window,” Jones said, gesturing to the cubicle.

While that idea came quickly, she struggled with other thoughts on the business’s interior. Between winding down Morning Brew’s Taubman location and working on plumbing and electrical updates for the new space (Jones’ past also includes a stint running her own property management company), she found herself in a creative rut.

Enter her good friend, and Hancock’s cousin, Alexis Amos. Jones described both her vision for the business and her design dilemma, and Amos took it from there, Jones said.

“I basically gave Alexis my credit card, and she picked all the coloring, all the rugs, stuff like that,” Jones said. “She saw the vision and was able to pull it together. I’ll be honest with you, I was completely stuck at one point for about two months, thinking, how am I going to get this done?

“I pushed back the opening date 5 times.”

Verses has been quietly open since early February, hosting paint nights and classes for yoga, meditation and the Qoya movement system. Nationally touring rapper Copywrite headlined there on March 4.

Soul Sessions restarted there, and will have had four shows by the time you read this — that’s an every Wednesday thing. Dionte Hall, who performs as Taye the Truth, is among those grateful for the new room.

“I love the atmosphere over there,” Hall, 31, of Roanoke, said. “It’s a great space for that type of event. The people there are really accepting. You’ll say something and hear all the snaps [a tradition for slam and spoken word shows; done instead of clapping], and it’ll kind of keep you going. It’s very encouraging.”

That sounds like as much a description of the Soul Sessions ethic as it is about the venue. Hall, involved for about three years with Soul Sessions, is appreciative of Jones’s and Hancock’s dedication to keeping the scene going.

“When we were at Morning Brew, [Jones] would be there every time,” he said. “I got to know her over that time as well, so I feel like she’s created a space where I can go when it’s not a Wednesday at 7. She’s great.

“I’m glad that she has enabled us to continue to do this, because a lot of people need it. To be able to express yourself is important. It’s very important to me, and I know that some of the other people that do it would agree.”

Hall got into Soul Sessions as a way to improve his comfort level as a rapper in front of audiences. Hancock invited him into the scene and has given him opportunities along the way, he said. He described Hancock as “a dude with a huge network.”

“It’s been very beneficial to me. Bryan’s … really supportive of my journey as an artist.”

While a lot will be going on inside the space, Jones has already planned an outdoor event for June 25. The Back to Black Art Show is accepting Black vendors’ and artists’ applications for a street party on Kirk Avenue. Fine artists, visual artists, poets, musicians, food, beer, wine and more are on the agenda.

“I think this is something that the city needs,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to that. It’s gong to be huge.”

