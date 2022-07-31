DBI announces Art at the Market winners

On July 16, Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presented the annual Art at the Market event. This popular annual art show and sidewalk exposition of unique works featured abstract acrylics, collage, flowers, wood, still life, photography and metal work.

Mimosas and breakfast items were available from downtown businesses, Coffeeholics and Bollo’s Café & Bakery. Children’s activities were provided by The Art Factory. Live music was provided by Stella Trudel and Tim Thorton.

Gerri Young and Reneé Alarid served as judges for the show this year. Gerri works in acrylic, watercolor, pencil, ink and sometimes oil. She is a big fan of plein air painting, working both in watercolor and acrylic on both canvas and in journals. Gerri belongs to the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, where she served as president for six years, and many other local and regional art associations. She has earned several awards and is privileged to be a signature member of the Virginia Watercolor Society. She has been accepted into the national Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center exhibition, participated in the Cowpasture River Plein Air Retreat for two years and the wonderful Nimrod week. Gerri has been in countless exhibitions, and her artwork is included in several editions of the prestigious Artemis Journal.

Reneé Alarid is the associate director of creative services at the Moss Arts Center. She has experience developing innovative digital and print creations, company branding, motion graphics, video, UI/UX, graphic design, multimedia, 2D/3D character modeling, editing and marketing concepts. Her passion for the arts and design is seen through her work created for the Moss Arts Center, and her most recent accomplishment, making an immersive environment exhibition, “A day in the life of a honeybee,” displayed at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

Prizes for Art at the Market were awarded in two categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional works.

Winners in the 2D category are:

1st: Douglas Cave—Weeping Willow.

2nd: Blake Gore—Moonlight Sonata on straw wrapper.

3rd: Lisa Acciai—whole collective.

Honorable Mention: Sally Mook—whole collective.

Winners in the 3D category are:

1st: Charity Hall—Kinetic Antlion.

2nd: DSF Ceramics—Ram & Rabbit Sculpture.

3rd: Robert Smith—Silver Spoon Series.

Honorable Mention: Ann Hubbard/Scrap Elf House—Nau Mai.

Winners received ribbons and checks: $100 for first place, $50 for second place, $25 for third place (honorable mentions received a ribbon only).

Art at the Market was presented by Downtown Blacksburg Inc. with sponsoring support from Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Dr. Steve Jacobs, The Lyric Theatre, New River Art & Fiber, Fringe Benefit and the town of Blacksburg.

— Submitted by Amelia Tuckwiller