Dog and horse win club's pet photography challenge

Adi Ben Senior of Christiansburg and Debby Ring of Radford won the Radford Photo Club’s pet photography challenge at the club’s October meeting. Ben Senior’s photo was of his dog, Chief, and Ring’s was of her horse, Awesome Gal.

There was also a tie in the open category. The winners were a photo of a child, titled “Lorelai in the Fall,” by Sydney Altizer of Radford, and a photo of a chained gate by Charles Lynch of Radford. Lynch said of his photo, “It was mainly about a certain tone: a combination of texture, shape and color that came together nicely.”

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. The November photo challenge will be still life. The Nov. 10 program, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library, will be about travel photography, presented by Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg.

Meetings, events and outings are open to the public. Learn more about the club by searching for “Radford Photo Club” on Facebook or a browser.

— Submitted by Susan Trulove