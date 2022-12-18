FACNRV exhibiting new community art show

Fifteen local artists have their work featured in the latest community art exhibit hosted by the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The exhibit, called “No Place Like Home,” features original, handmade art in a variety of two- and three-dimensional media in which the artists explore their own thoughts and ideas about home and place. The exhibit opened Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 11, 2023.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 21 W. Main St. in the Pulaski Historic Commercial District. Despite the construction on Main Street, the center will remain open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays until 3 p.m. There is plenty of free parking behind the Pulaski Theatre and at other public lots. Patrons are encouraged to use caution when crossing Main Street and should cross at intersections.

For more information about exhibits, classes or local, handmade gifts, visit the center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363.

- Submitted by Becky Lattuca