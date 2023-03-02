The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is planning a trash-to-treasure community art show in April titled “Recycled, Repurposed, Reimagined,” that will highlight creative reuse through a display of works made from found, reclaimed or natural objects and supplies.

The deadline to submit works has been extended until Monday, March 13.

This exhibit is open to all artists of the New River Valley who are 18 or older. Entered works must be original, hand-crafted and ready for display. Artists may submit up to five pieces for consideration; works in progress are eligible.

“We are asking area crafters, artists and other makers to get creative with this theme,” said FACNRV Executive Director Becky Lattuca in a news release about the show, which is scheduled to open April 21.

“Did you buy a painting at a thrift shop to paint a new picture on the canvas? Or maybe create a functioning lamp out of a bunch of old pipes? Or glue flower petals to an old textbook page to create a new painting? We want to see it,” she said. “Even if you answered no to these questions, but then thought, ‘maybe I could…?’ we encourage you to take that challenge then show us what you did with it!”

An application form, additional descriptive suggestions about possible entries, and more information about the show can be found at https://www.facnrv.org/2023-recycled-show. Applications should include a digital image of each work being submitted. The entry fee is $5 per work, and can be paid through our online shop, or by check via mail or in person at the center by 5 p.m. Monday, March 13. Fee waivers are available upon request. FACNRV members may enter for free.

For more information or to request help with the online application process and/or digital images, contact Becky Lattuca at 540-980-7363 or Director@FACNRV.org.

- The Roanoke Times