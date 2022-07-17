Fine Arts Center has several chances for artists to showcase their work

With its mission to support the arts and artists of the New River Valley, The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is glad to announce multiple opportunities for local artists to showcase their talents. Applications are available on the center’s website at facnrv.org/artist-opportunities.

The first is an expansion of the popular Rhythm & Ribs concert event in Jackson Park in historic downtown Pulaski on Saturday, Aug. 13 called Art in the Park. In addition to a day of food, fun and musical performances, the event will include an opportunity for local artists to display and sell their original handmade art.

August will mark the opening of the community art exhibit “Menagerie,” one of FACNRV’s most popular exhibits that has been on hiatus the past two years. All interested NRV area artists 18 years or older are encouraged to apply. Multiple forms of art will be accepted. Because of the challenges for all artists the past two years, the application price has been reduced to $5 for nonmembers, free for members, and fee-waivers are available upon request. (The center’s goal is to showcase the wide range of talented artists from the area and does not want cost to be a barrier.) This year’s show will feature a $100 prize for the People’s Choice Award. Participating artists are encouraged, but not required, to offer their works for sale. The deadline for application is July 31.

Artists who would like to establish a longer-term relationship with the arts center may want to apply to sell their work in the center’s newly renovated Artisan Gift Shop or teach a class. To be considered for the gift shop, art work must be original, hand-crafted and ready for display. The center has long offered classes for children and adults, and artists interested in teaching a class or workshop can apply online. Length of sessions can be a two-hour workshop, a one- or two-day class, or a series of workshops or classes over several weeks. Again, applications for all of these opportunities are available on the center’s website at facnrv.org/artist-opportunities.

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is located at 21 W. Main St. in historic downtown Pulaski. The center is supported, in part, by funding from the Town of Pulaski, Pulaski County, the C.E. Richardson Benevolent Foundation, the Randolph Foundation and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, as well as through membership and donations.

For more information, and to view other events or to sign up for a class, please visit FACNRV.org.

— Submitted by Becky Lattuca