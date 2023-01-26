 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four new exhibits to open at Montgomery Museum Feb. 2

  • 0
Montco Museum 1920 Maxwell

A 1920 Maxwell will be the focal point of a new group of exhibits opening Feb. 2 at the Montgomery Museum of Art & History. 

 Courtesy Montgomery Museum of Art & History

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History will host an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. to launch two new art exhibits and two new history exhibits, collectively titled “Art x History.”

The museum will showcase a 1920 Maxwell automobile as the focal point on the main gallery floor. This extraordinary vehicle will be on display courtesy of Jackie Shelton and her family. In addition, the museum will bring back an old favorite, “Lewis Miller’s New River Valley.” Miller’s travel-journal-style artwork and sketches offer a glimpse of New River Valley history and stories.

On the art side, the museum will present works by two local / regional artists, David Petersen and Tom Jenssen. Petersen’s art exhibit, titled “Tranquility,” is a collection of local and distant “tranquil” places depicted in painting and photography, in color and black and white. Jenssen’s pottery exhibit, “From Earth to Stone,” features glazed ceramic with melted glass and painted imagery to offer the viewer a sense of wonder.

People are also reading…

There is no charge to attend this community event. Free wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and live music will be provided by award-winning Appalachian folk singer-songwriter Ash Devine.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is located at 4 E. Main St. in downtown Christiansburg. To learn more, go to www.montgomerymuseum.org.

- The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shakira replaces Sam Smith as fifth most streamed artist on Spotify

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert