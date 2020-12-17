Franklin County artist fuses colorful glass, adjusts to pandemic-era art market

When she can participate in live shows, her husband, Matt, and college-age son, Luke, have been her “muscle,” she wrote. “They help set up and take down shows and sometimes man the booth.”

Like most artists striving to find places to show and sell their works while social gatherings are restricted by the pandemic, Erikson has ended up taking part in online-only shows, such as the Blacksburg-based YMCA at Virginia Tech Virtual Craft Fair, which will stay active through Dec. 31.

She also has her glass pieces on display on sale in the marketplace at Illuminights, the walking tour of holiday lights at Explore Park in Roanoke County.

“As you can imagine it has been a tough year as most shows were canceled. I was able to do 4 shows that were held outdoors,” she wrote. “I have also tried to keep fresh work in galleries and shop.”

She hopes the art scene can get back to in-person shows next year, but in the meantime, “I have been taking some time to evaluate my goals as an artist and how I need to change my business in the COVID environment. That is an ongoing concern for me. I think 2021 will look different for the art marketplace and I need to see how I can leverage the new business environment.”