Glencoe announces call for art for Mary Draper Ingles show

Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery is issuing a call for art for its July-August gallery exhibit “Follow Her Journey,” a multi-artist show themed on Mary Draper Ingles.

Artwork for consideration should reflect or be based on the life and times of Mary Draper Ingles. This includes, but is not limited to, depictions of local landmarks (for example, Ingles Farm, the Cultural Heritage Park, Ingles Tavern and ferry site), and Colonial style art. All fine arts and fine craft media including painting, plein-air, illustration, digital media, textiles, mixed media and photography will be considered. Artists may submit up to three works for consideration.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 3. Participation, which is subject to acceptance, is open to artists in and around the New River Valley area, ages 16 and up. Individuals under the age of 18 must have approval of application from a legal guardian. Artists will be notified via email no later than June 15.

Featured artists will be listed on the Glencoe Mansion website, social media and any Mary Draper Ingles Festival programming put out by Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery. Your work may be photographed in the gallery setting for social media and press release promotions, with all efforts made to credit artists. We will not duplicate, use or recreate any trademarked or original digital files or images without artist permission.

Artists must be available to drop off artwork between the dates of June 28 and July 1, and pick up between the dates of Aug. 29 and Sept. 3. Artists must have their work ready to hang using gallery wire.

The show will be on display throughout July and August, with the opening reception being held during the Mary Draper Ingles Festival of July 29-31. More details of this event will be sent out to artists closer to the event.

For more information about the show and gallery policies or to submit the application, please visit the Glencoe Mansion website at GlencoeMansion.org or write our gallery coordinator at art@glencoemansion.org.

- Submitted by Scott Gardner