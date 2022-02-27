Glencoe celebrates Women’s History Month with photography exhibit

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of its new gallery exhibit “We the Women: Portraits of Empowerment” featuring the photography of Alex Moral. To celebrate Women’s History Month, the exhibit will be on display throughout the months of March and April. Glencoe will host an opening reception for Moral on Friday, March 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Women’s empowerment is synonymous with promoting a woman’s sense of self-worth. In her show “We the Women,” Moral does just that. She captures female empowerment in different forms while embracing diversity, body and self positivity, and the stories that celebrate womanhood. Moral says that her “photographs capture her interest in embracing womanhood and understanding women’s emotions.” Moral has an eye to capture a single, powerful moment in time that not only invites the viewer to connect and resonate with the depicted women, but also serves to inspire the viewer, both women and men alike.

Moral is a women’s portrait photographer based in Blacksburg. Prior to moving to the United States in 2015, she worked for six years in Spain, Germany and England as a professional photographer, specializing in women’s portraiture. Currently, she is pursuing an MFA in photography at Radford University.

”We the Women: Portraits of Empowerment” is an ever growing collection that received The Puffin Foundation grant award in 2018.

Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. All are welcome to visit the museum and attend the opening reception. There is no admission charge; this gallery show is appropriate for all ages. In accordance with Glencoe’s guidelines, face masks are required for entry into the museum. “We the Women” will be on display through April 30.

- Submitted by Scott Gardner