Glencoe Mansion is hosting an exhibit of art by students from Radford City Public Schools.

Titled “For the Love of Art,” the show features works by students from third through 12th grade, representing three schools: Belle Heth Elementary (under the direction of Michelle Saunders and Ashley Dunbar); Dalton Intermediate School (under the direction of Kristy Bryant); and Radford High School (under the instruction of Savannah Leeman).

“We are so excited to once again partner with Radford City Public Schools and to showcase the dynamic artwork of Radford’s youngest citizens,” said Museum Director Scott Gardner in a news release.

The student artists of RHS have gained various honors for their artwork, including exhibition at Radford University’s Tyler Gallery and awards in the Regional Scholastic Art competition. Under Mrs. Leeman, students have worked on various projects using a variety of media where she focuses on helping students develop their artistic skills while learning important 21st century skills that will help them find success in the world outside of school.

Gallery coordinator Lauri Murphy said in the exhibit announcement, “As a student, to have your artwork on public display is so special, and we at Glencoe are thrilled to be able to showcase their hard work and offer this show to our community.”

“For the Love of Art,” will be on display until April 30.

Glencoe Mansion is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.glencoemansion.org.

— The Roanoke Times