Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is issuing a call to New River Valley area artists to submit works for Glencoe’s summer exhibit titled “A Journey For All,” themed on the life and times of Mary Draper Ingles.

All fine arts and fine craft media will be considered, including painting, plein air, illustration, digital media, textiles, mixed media and photography. Entry forms can be found at www.glencoemansion.org or by contacting arts@glencoemansion.org. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 13.

Submissions may be based on Ingles’ own life, or may reflect life during the Colonial period, or the histories of those who called the frontier home, from settlers to indigenous cultures to enslaved people. Works may include (but are not limited to) depictions of local landmarks such as Ingles Farm and related sites in the region, as well as Colonial-style art.

“A Journey For All” will be on display from July 12 to Aug. 20. An opening reception happens on Friday, July 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the annual Mary Draper Ingles Festival, which take places July 28-30 at various locations in and around the city of Radford.

Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. For more information, call 540-731-5031 or email info@glencoemansion.org.

— The Roanoke Times