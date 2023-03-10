Glencoe Mansion is pleased to announce its new art show, “For the Love of Art,” featuring the artworks of students from Radford City Public Schools. The show will be on display March 18 through April 30. There will be an opening reception Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show features the works of students from third through 12th grade, representing three Radford City schools. These talented young artists are showcasing works that were created in the classroom where they diligently learned about a variety of art movements, styles and mediums. Works from Belle Heth Elementary were created under the direction of Michelle Saunders and Ashley Dunbar; Dalton Intermediate School, under the direction of Kristy Bryant; and Radford High School, under the instruction of Savannah Leeman.

The student artists of RHS have gained various honors for their artwork, including exhibition at the Radford University Tyler Gallery as well as awards in the Regional Scholastic Art competition. Under Mrs. Leeman, students have worked on various projects using a variety of media where she focuses on helping students develop their artistic skills while learning important 21st century skills that will help them find success in the world outside of school. To stay updated on the Radford High School Visual Arts program, you can follow @bobcatartdept on Instagram and Radford HS Visual and Performing Arts on Facebook.

“We are so excited to once again partner with Radford City Public Schools and to showcase the dynamic artwork of Radford’s youngest citizens," said Museum Director Scott Gardner.

Gallery coordinator Lauri Murphy added, “As a student, to have your artwork on public display is so special, and we at Glencoe are thrilled to be able to showcase their hard work and offer this show to our community.”

Glencoe Mansion is free to visit, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. For more information, go to www.glencoemansion.org.

- Submitted by Scott Gardner